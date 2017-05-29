Correction refers to reason for the trading halt.



Due to closed underlying markets on May 29, 2017, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in products issued by Morgan Stanley until further notice.



Please see the attached document for information about the instruments.



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

