At the extraordinary general meeting held on 26 April 2017 the shareholders resolved to reduce the Company's share capital by nominally DKK 1,000,000 from nominally DKK 41,500,000 to nominally DKK 40,500,000 by cancellation of own shares.



The resolution was announced via the electronic information system of the Danish Business Authority on 26 April 2017, and the statutory notice period has now expired with no claims received.



The capital reduction has therefore now been completed.



Pursuant to section 10 of Executive Order no. 1526 of December 9, 2016 on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, SimCorp A/S announces that the total nominal value of the Company's share capital is DKK 40,500,000 at the end of May 2017, which is made up of shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 40,500,000 votes. SimCorp holds 992,087 treasury shares corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Klaus Holse, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8802, +45 2326 0000) Søren Strøm, Chief Financial Officer (Interim), SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6853, +45 2019 3144)



Company Announcement no. 21/2017



