Company announcement No 26/2017- 29 May 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 383,167 295.76 113,324,139.22 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 May 2017 6,039 296.83 1,792,575.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 May 2017 6,880 296.00 2,036,471.06 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 May 2017 4,817 297.78 1,434,386.99 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 400,903 295.80 118,587,572.36 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,942,590 shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



