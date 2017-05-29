

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hampton Farms has voluntarily recalled Ava's brand organic cashews for potential Listeria contamination.



The recalled Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted 8 oz. tubs were distributed in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. As per the recall statement, fewer than 225 units of this product were offered for retail sale.



Hampton said its cashew supplier notified that the cashews used in the product have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. However, no confirmed illnesses have been reported till date.



According to the firm, the positive Listeria monocytogenes results were revealed by routine sampling of a different item from another company. A subsequent investigation in their manufacturing environment revealed a contaminated piece of equipment that was also used to produce the ingredient Hampton received.



Although test results of Hampton cashews were negative for Listeria, the company recalled the product out of caution. The company has notified all affected distributors and retail stores, and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The recalled Ava's Brand 8 oz. Organic Roasted Salted Cashews have a best by date of 4/28/18, and Lot no. 11817-L2. No other Ava's branded products or any other products produced by Hampton Farms are included within this recall.



The company asked the consumers not to consume these products, and to return to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Dallas Barnes, President of Hampton Farms, said, 'We deeply regret this situation and have employed our established recall plan to immediately remove the product from distribution. Nothing is more important than providing safe and wholesome, quality products.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX