

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at a faster pace in April, the statistical office INE reported Monday.



Calender-adjusted retail sales growth accelerated to 1.8 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March.



On an unadjusted basis, sales declined 1 percent annually, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales grew 0.6 percent, slightly weaker than March's 0.8 percent increase. Food sales declined 0.8 percent, while non-food sales climbed 1.1 percent.



