Company announcement 29 May 2017 Company announcement No. 31/2017







Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:





Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 12,766,000 3,080,007,740 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 May 2017 170,000 251.41 42,739,700 -------------------- 23 May 2017 175,000 251.27 43,972,250 -------------------- 24 May 2017 170,000 251.20 42,704,000 -------------------- Holiday -------------------- Holiday -------------------- Total accumulated over week 21 515,000 129,415,950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 13,281,000 3,209,423,690 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,603,274 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.67% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







