Data from the Central Electricity Authority shows that electricity from solar jumped 81% year-over-year in fiscal year 2016-17 to reach ~13.5 billion units, reports Mercom Capital Group.

The rapid rise of India's solar capacity is usually measured in hard gigawatts, but data from the country's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has revealed just how much of an impact solar has had on India's electricity generation capacity in the last fiscal year (FY).

According to the CEA data, in FY 2016-17 solar contributed ~13.5 billion units of electricity - an 81% rise from the ~7.4 billion units generated in FY 2015-16. And while this means that solar still only accounts for just over 1% of total electricity generated in India, it places solar as the country's fastest-growing new power generation source, says Mercom Capital Group.

A breakdown of India's electricity generation makeup reveals that thermal remains the dominant source of power at 80.05%, with hydro - at 9.85% - a long way back in second place. Wind ...

