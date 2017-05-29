

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance posted a deficit in April due to higher growth in imports, Statistics Sweden said Monday.



The trade deficit came in at SEK 2.6 billion in April compared to a surplus of SEK 2.5 billion in the previous year. In March 2017, the surplus was SEK 0.3 billion.



Exports increased 1 percent from previous year and imports climbed 6 percent in April.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 11.3 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 13.9 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the net trade deficit totaled SEK 2.3 billion in April compared with a deficit of SEK 1.9 billion in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX