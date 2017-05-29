Shikun & Binui Announces Financial Results For the First Quarter of 2017

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2017 Summary

Strong revenues: NIS 1.8 billion compared to NIS 1.1 billion in Q1 2016;

Completion of the sale of 40% of the company's share rights in the North Roads project for pre-tax profit of NIS 64 million

Won 2 new concession projects in Israel : Government campus in Nazareth & court building in Hadera;

Significant progress in renewable energy: won IEC tender for 65MW PV projects; tariff guarantees & building permit received for Tze'elim project*;

Continued international construction activities: Besides work on mega-projects in the US & Colombia, projects won in 2 new African markets: Tanzania & Mozambique;

High level of apartment sales: 461 units sold, including 291 in Europe;

Board of Directors announced NIS 18 million dividend

* April, 2017

Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Business Highlights

During and after the reporting period:

Agreement signed to sell holdings in the Concessionaire of the North Roads project:

In February 2017, the Company signed an agreement for the sale of 40% of its holdings in the North Roads Concessionaire. If the sale is executed, the Company expects its net profit to total ~NIS 55 million.



Significant progress in renewable energy activities:

Won the Israel Electricity Authority's tender for a 65MW PV projects.

for a 65MW PV projects.

Tze'elim 120MW PV Project: In April 2017, the Company received tariff guarantees and a building permit for the Tze'elim 120MW PV Project. The financial closing process is underway.

Won 2 new Concession projects in Israel that will be executed by Solel Bonei:

Regional government campus in Nazareth: total project value - ~NIS 400 million

: total project value -

Court in Hadera: total project value - ~NIS 150 million

total project value - Nigeria - significant work completed during the quarter:

Work completed during Q1: ~USD 60 million (NIS 230 million)

( )

Q1 collections: ~USD 54 million (NIS 200 million)

( )

Local currency: the Nigerian currency markets continue to be volatile. Should an additional

devaluation in the Nigerian Naira materialize, it is likely to have a material negative effect on the Company's results.

SBI: won roads projects in Tanzania & Mozambique, new activity areas for the Company:

Tanzania: -total value of ~USD 50 million (SBI has worked in Tanzania in the past)

: -total value of (SBI has worked in in the past)

Mozambique: - total value of ~USD 10 million

: - total value of Financing activities and processes:

Offering of debentures: in January 2017, the Company expanded its long-term Series 8 CPI-linked bonds, raising ~NIS 345 million.

in , the Company expanded its long-term Series 8 CPI-linked bonds, raising .

Credit rating: in March 2017, S&P Ma'alot approved the Company's credit rating A and raised the credit rating outlook to Positive.

in , S&P Ma'alot approved the Company's credit rating A and raised the credit rating outlook to Positive. Residential Real Estate:

Q1 apartment sales were strong, with 460 apartments sold during the quarter (including 290 in Europe ).

The following is additional information regarding apartment sales (signed contracts) during the first quarter:

Apartment sales (signed contracts) in Q1 2017:



Companies

Under Joint

Control Consolidated

Companies Apartment Units

Under Company

Management

Including

Partner Share Israel





Sales (NIS millions) 309 261 - Number of apartment sale contracts signed 170 145 - Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 1,818 1,798 - Europe





Sales (NIS millions) 136 89 20 Number of apartment sale contracts signed 291 224 32 Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands) 467 398 625

Note: recognition of revenues from apartment sales occurs at the time of delivery to the customer, not at the time of sale

Apartments delivered in Q1 2017:



Consolidated

Companies Companies

Under Joint

Control Israel



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 267 - Number of units delivered 186 - Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 1,433 - Europe



Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions) 10 3 Number of units delivered 22 3 Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands) 341 1,133

Additional Financial Data

International Contracting & Infrastructure

The Company recorded a ~NIS 18 million loss due to advances paid and currency fluctuations in the naira/dollar exchange rate in Nigeria (reflecting a devaluation of ~0.5%)



Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 524.4 384.2 140 36.5%

Increase: Nigeria - resumption of work on the projects that had been previously frozen by the Company due to the political and economic changes in that country (up ~NIS 31 million compared with Q1 2016) Texas - increase of ~USD 19 million due to progress of work on the toll road project Colombia -increase of ~USD 11 million due to the initiation of work on the Cundinamarca project Decline: Kenya - decline of ~USD 7 million due to a Company-initiated work slowdown until the payment of past-due receivables (following March 31, 2017, payments totaling ~USD 5 million were received) Guatemala : ~USD 11 million. Effect of volatility in the value of the US dollar versus the Israeli shekel: caused an additional decline of ~NIS 25 million GROSS PROFIT 79.5 74.9 5

Increase: Nigeria - ~USD 3 million due to the increased rate of project execution Improved results from Togo & Ghana : ~USD 5 million Texas - ~USD 3 million due to progress in construction of the express lanes project Decline: Slowdown of work on projects in Kenya, Guatemala & Uganda - ~USD 9 million Effect of changes in the shekel/US Dollar exchange rate - decline of ~NIS 3 million Gross margin - declined from ~19% to ~15% due to changes in the effective exchange rate prevailing in Q1 2017 as compared to Q1 2016, together with the abovementioned slowdown in project execution in Uganda and Kenya OPERATING PROFIT 52.1 54.2 (2)

Decrease primarily due to reduced Other Income as a result of the realization of value in fixed assets last year SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT 44.4 55.7 (11.3)











Israel Contracting & Infrastructure



Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 1,060.5 551.6 509 92.3%

Increase: Work performed - ~NIS 441 million, primarily related to increased work by the EPC Division, particularly on the Ashalim project, as well as to the consolidation of the results of the contracting partnership that is constructing the project. Construction Division: ~NIS 97 million, related primarily to the Government Offices building projects in progress. Decrease: Roads Division - ~NIS 26 million Decline in the rate of execution of the North Railroad project and of the Cementcal Division - ~NIS 20 million GROSS PROFIT 63.1 36.5 27

Increase due primarily to the increase in work performed. The segment's gross margin was ~6%, virtually unchanged from Q1 2016. OPERATING PROFIT 32.1 18.4 14

Increase due primarily to the rise in the segment's revenues and gross profit. SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT 28.7 20.8 7.9











Israel Real Estate Development





Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 288.7 215.0 74 34.3%

Increase: Revenues from apartment sales - ~NIS 82 million: during Q1 2017, 186 apartments were delivered at an average price of ~NIS 1.43 million (net of VAT) (including, among others, apartments in Yokneam, Hod Hasharon, Netanya and Tirat Hacarmel) compared with 137 units in Q1 2016 at an average price of ~NIS 1.34 million (net of VAT) (including, among others, apartments in Hadera, Tirat Hacarmel and Hod Hasharon) Decrease: Revenues from sales of land - ~NIS 3 million Work performed - ~NIS 6 million GROSS PROFIT 52.9 41.7 11.2

Increase due primarily to the increase in the number of apartments delivered compared with Q1 2016. The segment's gross margin was 18% in Q1 2017 compared with 19% in Q1 2016. OPERATING PROFIT 34.1 17.1 17

Increase due primarily to the increase in the segment's gross profit. SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT 35.6 17.7 17.9

International Real Estate Development



Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 20.0 31.7 (11.7)

Decrease: Revenues from apartment deliveries - ~NIS 13 million from the delivery of 35 apartments from a project in Poland, compared with Q1 2016, when ~NIS 23 million in revenues were recorded from the delivery of 41 apartments in the Czech Republic, Romania and Serbia. Sales of property and land parcels - no sales of property and land parcels were recorded during Q1 2017. In Q1 2016, revenues of ~NIS 2 million were recorded from the sale of property and land parcels Rental revenues and management fees - ~NIS 6 million in Q1 2017, primarily from an office building in Poland, unchanged from Q1 2016. GROSS PROFIT 3.4 9.8 (6.4)

Decrease due primarily to a decline in the number of apartments delivered in jointly-owned projects OPERATING PROFIT 0.2 4.9 (4.7)

Decrease due primarily to the decrease in revenues and gross profit of the segment SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT (10) (0.6) (9.4)











Renewable Energy





Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 9.1 9.9 (0.8)

The segment's revenues derive primarily from the operations of the Etgal power station and the Company's PV projects GROSS PROFIT 1.7 4.0 (2.3)

Decrease due primarily to the completion of the building phase of the Nevatim photo-electric project during the past year OPERATING PROFIT 9.0 (8.1) 17.1 SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT (6.4) (5.1) (1.3)

Concessions





Q1 2017 Q1 2016 Change REVENUES 73.8 46.4 27.4

Increase: Continued operation of PFI project and North Roads project, together with the continued construction of the government building complex in Jerusalem. In Q1 2016, revenues of this segment included the Colombia roads project. GROSS PROFIT 2.7 3.6 (0.9)

The quarter's gross profit derived primarily from the North Roads upgrade and maintenance project. OPERATING PROFIT 67.3 83.6 (16.3)

Decrease ~NIS 16 million decrease due primarily to the NIS 87 million capital gain recorded during Q1 2016 as a result of the sale of the Company's holding in the Operator of the Hadera desalination plant, compared with the ~NIS 64 million capital gain recorded during the reporting period from the sale of 40% of the Company's holdings in the Concessionaire of the North Roads project. SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT 75.8 85.3 (9.5)

Balance Sheet Highlights:

Cash and Cash Equivalents: totaled ~NIS 1,985 as of March 31, 2017, a decline of ~NIS 1,008 million compared with December 31, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to advances received from the Ashalim Project, countered by the use of cash for advancing the projects in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as the transfer of cash into short-term deposits and financial assets.

Assets Held for Sale: declined by ~NIS 509 million compared with the end of 2016. For the reporting period, this item included an investment property in Hadera valued at ~NIS 9 million, while for the report ended December 31, 2016, this item also included the assets of a consolidated company (the Company's share of which were sold in 2017), together with a company consolidated within the Renewable Energy segment (sold in March 2017).

Accounts Receivable: totaled ~NIS 2,521 million, up ~NIS 460 million compared with the end of 2016, including a ~NIS 362 increase from international activities. Because the Company has renewed its work on projects in Nigeria, accounts receivable from Nigeria increased to ~NIS 268 million as of the end of Q1 2017. After the end of the quarter, the International Building and Infrastructure segment collected ~USD 74 million. An additional ~NIS 98 million increase in Accounts Receivable, was derived from operations within Israel.

Building Inventory Held for Sale: increased by ~NIS 261 million compared with the end of 2016, primarily due to activities in Israel, together with an additional ~NIS 67 million rise in international activities. The rise in Israel primarily reflected the Company's investment in projects in Pardes Hanna, Hod Hasharon, the Tzukei Hashmura project in Netanya, Yokneam, Ashkelon and Rosh Ha'ayin, as well as from properties categorized as building inventory held for sale and an increase in combination deals. This was balanced by the delivery of apartments in Yokneam, Hod Hasharon, Tirat Hacarmel and Netanya. The increase in the international building inventory held for sale was primarily due from the management of properties totaling ~NIS 47 million (primarily in Poland) and from a ~NIS 26 million investment in those projects.

Land Inventory: declined by ~NIS 206 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily to the reclassification of lands totaling NIS 164 million in Rishon Letzion and Givat Shmuel as Building Inventory (due to the initiation of construction).

Obligations Related to Concessions Agreements: increased by ~NIS 60 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily a ~NIS 63 million investment in the BOT Jerusalem Government Office Buildings project.

Debts, Loans and Deposits: increased by ~NIS 158 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily a ~NIS 170 million investment for the Tze'elim project.

Investments and Loans to Subsidiaries: increased by ~NIS 127 million compared with the end of 2016, including ~NIS 52 million for changes in loans made to subsidiary companies (principal and interest) and ~NIS 24 million due to the recording of part of the Company's results in the net profits of those companies. An additional increase of ~NIS 86 million was due to the recording of an investment in the Concessionaire of the North Roads upgrade and maintenance project, as a result of the Company's sale of 40% of its holdings in the Concessionaire (and the recording of the remaining holdings according to the equity method). This was balanced by a ~NIS 41 million decrease associated with the recording of part of the Company in funds for cash flow bridging transactions and translation funds.

Fixed Assets: a decrease of ~NIS 55 million compared with their value at the end of 2016.

Short Term Credit from Banks and Other Institutions: up NIS 43 million compared with the end of 2016, due primarily to a rise in current maturities of long-term dated bonds (totaling ~NIS 50 million).

Advances Received on Contract Work: down ~NIS 183 million compared with the end of 2016. In Israel, advances declined by ~NIS 318 million, due primarily to the deployment of advances paid on the Ashalim project. This was countered by a ~NIS 135 million increase in advances paid on international projects, primarily in Nigeria.

Advances Received from Apartment Sales, net: up ~NIS 67 million compared with the end of 2016 (including NIS 58 million from Israel), after exclusion of ~NIS 266 million in advances from apartment sales in Israel that had been credited to the income statement.

Long-term Debt: up ~NIS 266 million compared with the end of 2016. The Company's outstanding bonds and bank debt totaled ~NIS 5,858 as of March 31, 2017, compared with NIS 5,577 million at the end of 2016, an increase of ~NIS 281 million. The change derived primarily from the expansion of the Series 8 Debentures, raising ~NIS 345 million, and from the taking of a new ~NIS 148 million long-term loan. This was balanced by the retirement of ~NIS 53 million in long term loans and bond repayments of ~NIS 118 million. In addition, a decrease of ~NIS 50 million was recorded due to a rise in current maturities of long-term debt and a ~NIS 21 million decline as a result of currency translation adjustments. The total of Other Debt, Employee Benefits, Delayed Taxes, Provisions and Accumulated Losses of Subsidiaries totaled ~NIS 302 million.

Shareholders' Equity: the Company's Shareholders' Equity as of March 31, 2017totaled ~NIS 1,868 million compared with ~NIS 2,071 million as at December 31, 2016. The ~NIS 203 million decline was primarily due to the translation of the financial reports of the Company's international subsidiaries (~NIS 183 million), which are denominated primarily in US Dollars and Euros; from a ~NIS 74 million dividend payment; and from cash flow bridging transactions totaling ~NIS 16 million. This decline was countered partially by the Company's first quarter net profit of ~NIS 68 million.

Operating Cash Flow: the Company's cash flow generated by operating activities during the first quarter of 2017totaled ~NIS 698 million compared with ~NIS 364 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase derived primarily from the increase in Accounts Receivable net of advances received by the Israel Building and Infrastructure segments totaling ~NIS 270 million, mainly for the Ashalim project, the Tel Aviv Light Rail project, and a number of roads and building projects, together with ~NIS 129 million from the International Building and Infrastructure segment, representing primarily funds owed at the end of the quarter by projects in Nigeria, most of have now been paid. This was countered by the recording of a ~NIS 6 million investment in land inventory during the quarter, compared with ~NIS 163 million in land inventory investments during the first quarter of 2016.

About the Shikun & Binui Group

The Shikun & Binui Group is a global construction and infrastructure company that operates in Israel and internationally in six segments: 1) infrastructure and construction contracting outside of Israel; 2) infrastructure and construction contracting within Israel; 3) real estate development within Israel; 4) real estate development outside of Israel; 5) renewable energy; and 6) concessions;. The Group's activities focus on large, highly complex projects carried out for entities in private and public sectors with a focus on sustainability.

Shikun & Binui Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at





March 31 March 31 December 31



2017 2016 2016



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

1,985,246 1,608,789 2,993,490 Bank deposits

660,940 244,850 290,154 Short-term loans and investments

70,532 163,722 92,028 Short-term loans to investee companies

4,606 10,265 349 Trade receivables - accrued income

2,520,606 3,024,945 2,060,621 Inventory of buildings held for sale

2,729,230 2,254,060 2,468,749 Receivables and debit balances

598,557 436,167 501,090 Other investments, including derivatives

153,976 11,242 93,138 Current tax assets

15,303 51,246 37,217 Inventory

215,842 219,075 225,461 Assets classified as held for sale

9,071 437,431 518,106 Total current assets

8,963,909 8,461,792 9,280,403









Receivables in respect of concession arrangements

881,753 883,173 822,103 Non-current inventory of land (freehold)

568,667 682,683 789,294 Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)

353,779 330,461 338,941 Investment property, net

918,496 827,227 924,557 Land rights

13,041 15,151 13,021 Receivables, loans and deposits

543,949 621,991 386,252 Investments in equity-accounted investees

688,029 651,795 640,993 Loans to investee companies

635,925 481,116 562,767 Deferred tax assets

123,985 97,634 135,600 Property, plant and equipment, net

986,296 1,082,804 1,041,533 Intangible assets, net

234,182 217,238 242,586 Total non-current assets

5,948,102 5,891,273 5,897,647









Total assets

14,912,011 14,353,065 15,178,050

Shikun & Binui Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at (cont'd)





March 31 March 31 December 31



2017 2016 2016



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Liabilities







Short-term credit from banks and others

1,087,932 989,996 1,045,048 Subcontractors and trade payables

1,419,800 1,196,346 1,280,799 Short-term employee benefits

144,850 147,779 135,529 Payables and credit balances including derivatives

687,002 654,510 690,275 Current tax liabilities

111,332 130,733 122,889 Provisions

280,019 361,937 310,003 Payables - customer work orders

1,567,637 1,339,369 1,751,025 Advances received from customers

1,510,974 1,383,516 1,443,812 Dividend payable

73,789 24,599 16,940 Liabilities classified as held for sale

- 62,493 415,676 Total current liabilities

6,883,335 6,291,278 7,211,996









Liabilities to banks and others

2,237,430 2,461,446 2,262,410 Debentures

3,620,980 3,499,250 3,314,628 Employee benefits

51,406 58,427 54,056 Deferred tax liabilities

114,045 67,822 123,849 Provisions

105,930 140,927 109,530 Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment







and deferred credit balance in investee companies

30,860 45,757 30,440 Total non-current liabilities

6,160,651 6,273,629 5,894,913









Total liabilities

13,043,986 12,564,907 13,106,909









Equity







Total equity attributable to owners







of the Company

1,685,388 1,623,476 1,892,058 Non-controlling interests

182,637 164,682 179,083 Total equity

1,868,025 1,788,158 2,071,141





























Total liabilities and equity

14,912,011 14,353,065 15,178,050

Shikun & Binui Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income







For the



For the three-month period ended year ended



March 31 March 31 December 31



2017 2016 2016



(Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands Revenues from work performed and sales

1,804,815 1,113,956 5,378,963









Cost of work performed and sales

(1,625,332) (960,492) (4,541,744)









Gross profit

179,483 153,464 837,219









Gain on sale of investment property

640 - 70,543 Selling and marketing expenses

(8,677) (6,858) (32,318) Administrative and general expenses

(90,320) (83,749) (366,479) Share of profits of equity accounted







investees (net of tax)

24,011 1,605 81,172 Other operating income

76,215 100,001 451,797 Other operating expenses

(6,456) (2,831) (41,762)









Operating profit

174,896 161,632 1,000,172









Financing income

56,038 32,520 182,715 Financing expenses

(129,960) (77,995) (566,483)









Net financing expenses

(73,922) (45,475) (383,768)









Profit before taxes on income

100,974 116,157 616,404 Taxes on income

(33,421) (23,518) (136,455)









Profit for the period

67,553 92,639 479,949









Attributable to:







Owners of the Company

58,249 93,455 445,771 Non-controlling interests

9,304 (816) 34,178



Operating Segments





For the three month period ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited)



Infrastructures Infrastructures

















and and Real estate Real estate













construction construction development development

Renewable









(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands Total external revenues

524,423 963,392 288,639 19,992 73,765 9,082 11,435 (85,913) 1,804,815 Inter-segment revenues

- 97,211 19 - - - - (97,230) -





















Total revenues

524,423 1,060,603 288,658 19,992 73,765 9,082 11,435 (183,143) 1,804,815





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax

44,397 28,740 35,623 (10,010) 75,834 (6,432) (16,129) (51,049) 100,974

























For the three month period ended March 31, 2016 (unaudited)



Infrastructures Infrastructures

















and and Real estate Real estate













construction construction development development

Renewable









(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated



NIS thousands Total external revenues

356,448 493,233 214,964 31,749 46,418 9,911 11,350 (50,117) 1,113,956 Inter-segment revenues

27,784 58,363 19 - - - - (86,166) -





















Total revenues

384,232 551,596 214,983 31,749 46,418 9,911 11,350 (136,283) 1,113,956





















Segment profit (loss) before



















income tax

55,706 20,836 17,700 (569) 85,305 (5,139) (1,820) (55,862) 116,157

Operating Segments (cont'd)

For the year ended December 31, 2016 (audited)

Infrastructures Infrastructures















and and Real estate Real estate











construction construction development development

Renewable







(international) (Israel) (Israel) (international) Concessions energy Other Adjustments Consolidated Total external revenues 1,489,712 2,324,394 1,278,810 146,254 427,383 44,679 40,259 (372,528) 5,378,963 Inter-segment revenues 142,574 444,259 76 - - - - (586,909) -



















Total revenues 1,632,286 2,768,653 1,278,886 146,254 427,383 44,679 40,259 (959,437) 5,378,963



















Segment profit (loss) before

















income tax 157,330 82,607 297,152 (2,131) 355,193 22,192 (46,712) (249,227) 616,404