Shikun & Binui Announces Financial Results For the First Quarter of 2017

First Quarter 2017 Summary
- Strong revenues: NIS 1.8 billion compared to NIS 1.1 billion in Q1 2016;
- Completion of the sale of 40% of the company's share rights in the North Roads project for pre-tax profit of NIS 64 million
- Won 2 new concession projects in Israel: Government campus in Nazareth & court building in Hadera;
- Significant progress in renewable energy: won IEC tender for 65MW PV projects; tariff guarantees & building permit received for Tze'elim project*;
- Continued international construction activities: Besides work on mega-projects in the US & Colombia, projects won in 2 new African markets: Tanzania & Mozambique;
- High level of apartment sales: 461 units sold, including 291 in Europe;
- Board of Directors announced NIS 18 million dividend
* April, 2017
Shikun & Binui Ltd. (TASE: SKBN), a global construction and infrastructure company headquartered in Israel, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.
Business Highlights
During and after the reporting period:
- Agreement signed to sell holdings in the Concessionaire of the North Roads project:
- In February 2017, the Company signed an agreement for the sale of 40% of its holdings in the North Roads Concessionaire. If the sale is executed, the Company expects its net profit to total ~NIS 55 million.
- Significant progress in renewable energy activities:
- Won the Israel Electricity Authority's tender for a 65MW PV projects.
- Tze'elim 120MW PV Project: In April 2017, the Company received tariff guarantees and a building permit for the Tze'elim 120MW PV Project. The financial closing process is underway.
- Won 2 new Concession projects in Israel that will be executed by Solel Bonei:
- Regional government campus in Nazareth: total project value - ~NIS 400 million
- Court in Hadera: total project value - ~NIS 150 million
- Nigeria - significant work completed during the quarter:
- Work completed during Q1: ~USD 60 million (NIS 230 million)
- Q1 collections: ~USD 54 million (NIS 200 million)
- Local currency: the Nigerian currency markets continue to be volatile. Should an additional
devaluation in the Nigerian Naira materialize, it is likely to have a material negative effect on the Company's results.
- SBI: won roads projects in Tanzania & Mozambique, new activity areas for the Company:
- Tanzania: -total value of ~USD 50 million (SBI has worked in Tanzania in the past)
- Mozambique: - total value of ~USD 10 million
- Financing activities and processes:
- Offering of debentures: in January 2017, the Company expanded its long-term Series 8 CPI-linked bonds, raising ~NIS 345 million.
- Credit rating: in March 2017, S&P Ma'alot approved the Company's credit rating A and raised the credit rating outlook to Positive.
- Residential Real Estate:
- Q1 apartment sales were strong, with 460 apartments sold during the quarter (including 290 in Europe).
The following is additional information regarding apartment sales (signed contracts) during the first quarter:
Apartment sales (signed contracts) in Q1 2017:
Companies
Consolidated
Apartment Units
Israel
Sales (NIS millions)
309
261
-
Number of apartment sale contracts signed
170
145
-
Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands)
1,818
1,798
-
Europe
Sales (NIS millions)
136
89
20
Number of apartment sale contracts signed
291
224
32
Average price of apartments sold (NIS thousands)
467
398
625
Note: recognition of revenues from apartment sales occurs at the time of delivery to the customer, not at the time of sale
Apartments delivered in Q1 2017:
Consolidated
Companies
Israel
Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)
267
-
Number of units delivered
186
-
Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)
1,433
-
Europe
Revenues from apartments delivered (NIS millions)
10
3
Number of units delivered
22
3
Average price of apartments delivered (NIS thousands)
341
1,133
Additional Financial Data
International Contracting & Infrastructure
The Company recorded a ~NIS 18 million loss due to advances paid and currency fluctuations in the naira/dollar exchange rate in Nigeria (reflecting a devaluation of ~0.5%)
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
524.4
384.2
140
36.5%
Increase:
Nigeria - resumption of work on the projects that had been previously frozen by the Company due to the political and economic changes in that country (up ~NIS 31 million compared with Q1 2016)
Texas - increase of ~USD 19 million due to progress of work on the toll road project
Colombia -increase of ~USD 11 million due to the initiation of work on the Cundinamarca project
Decline:
Kenya - decline of ~USD 7 million due to a Company-initiated work slowdown until the payment of past-due receivables (following March 31, 2017, payments totaling ~USD 5 million were received)
Guatemala: ~USD 11 million.
Effect of volatility in the value of the US dollar versus the Israeli shekel: caused an additional decline of ~NIS 25 million
GROSS PROFIT
79.5
74.9
5
Increase:
Nigeria - ~USD 3 million due to the increased rate of project execution
Improved results from Togo & Ghana: ~USD 5 million
Texas - ~USD 3 million due to progress in construction of the express lanes project
Decline:
Slowdown of work on projects in Kenya, Guatemala & Uganda - ~USD 9 million
Effect of changes in the shekel/US Dollar exchange rate - decline of ~NIS 3 million
Gross margin - declined from ~19% to ~15% due to changes in the effective exchange rate prevailing in Q1 2017 as compared to Q1 2016, together with the abovementioned slowdown in project execution in Uganda and Kenya
OPERATING PROFIT
52.1
54.2
(2)
Decrease primarily due to reduced Other Income as a result of the realization of value in fixed assets last year
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
44.4
55.7
(11.3)
Israel Contracting & Infrastructure
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
1,060.5
551.6
509
92.3%
Increase:
Work performed - ~NIS 441 million, primarily related to increased work by the EPC Division, particularly on the Ashalim project, as well as to the consolidation of the results of the contracting partnership that is constructing the project.
Construction Division: ~NIS 97 million, related primarily to the Government Offices building projects in progress.
Decrease:
Roads Division - ~NIS 26 million
Decline in the rate of execution of the North Railroad project and of the Cementcal Division - ~NIS 20 million
GROSS PROFIT
63.1
36.5
27
Increase due primarily to the increase in work performed. The segment's gross margin was ~6%, virtually unchanged from Q1 2016.
OPERATING PROFIT
32.1
18.4
14
Increase due primarily to the rise in the segment's revenues and gross profit.
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
28.7
20.8
7.9
Israel Real Estate Development
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
288.7
215.0
74
34.3%
Increase:
Revenues from apartment sales - ~NIS 82 million: during Q1 2017, 186 apartments were delivered at an average price of ~NIS 1.43 million (net of VAT) (including, among others, apartments in Yokneam, Hod Hasharon, Netanya and Tirat Hacarmel) compared with 137 units in Q1 2016 at an average price of ~NIS 1.34 million (net of VAT) (including, among others, apartments in Hadera, Tirat Hacarmel and Hod Hasharon)
Decrease:
Revenues from sales of land - ~NIS 3 million
Work performed - ~NIS 6 million
GROSS PROFIT
52.9
41.7
11.2
Increase due primarily to the increase in the number of apartments delivered compared with Q1 2016. The segment's gross margin was 18% in Q1 2017 compared with 19% in Q1 2016.
OPERATING PROFIT
34.1
17.1
17
Increase due primarily to the increase in the segment's gross profit.
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
35.6
17.7
17.9
International Real Estate Development
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
20.0
31.7
(11.7)
Decrease:
Revenues from apartment deliveries - ~NIS 13 million from the delivery of 35 apartments from a project in Poland, compared with Q1 2016, when ~NIS 23 million in revenues were recorded from the delivery of 41 apartments in the Czech Republic, Romania and Serbia.
Sales of property and land parcels - no sales of property and land parcels were recorded during Q1 2017. In Q1 2016, revenues of ~NIS 2 million were recorded from the sale of property and land parcels
Rental revenues and management fees - ~NIS 6 million in Q1 2017, primarily from an office building in Poland, unchanged from Q1 2016.
GROSS PROFIT
3.4
9.8
(6.4)
Decrease due primarily to a decline in the number of apartments delivered in jointly-owned projects
OPERATING PROFIT
0.2
4.9
(4.7)
Decrease due primarily to the decrease in revenues and gross profit of the segment
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
(10)
(0.6)
(9.4)
Renewable Energy
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
9.1
9.9
(0.8)
The segment's revenues derive primarily from the operations of the Etgal power station and the Company's PV projects
GROSS PROFIT
1.7
4.0
(2.3)
Decrease due primarily to the completion of the building phase of the Nevatim photo-electric project during the past year
OPERATING PROFIT
9.0
(8.1)
17.1
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
(6.4)
(5.1)
(1.3)
Concessions
Q1 2017
Q1 2016
Change
REVENUES
73.8
46.4
27.4
Increase:
Continued operation of PFI project and North Roads project, together with the continued construction of the government building complex in Jerusalem. In Q1 2016, revenues of this segment included the Colombia roads project.
GROSS PROFIT
2.7
3.6
(0.9)
The quarter's gross profit derived primarily from the North Roads upgrade and maintenance project.
OPERATING PROFIT
67.3
83.6
(16.3)
Decrease
~NIS 16 million decrease due primarily to the NIS 87 million capital gain recorded during Q1 2016 as a result of the sale of the Company's holding in the Operator of the Hadera desalination plant, compared with the ~NIS 64 million capital gain recorded during the reporting period from the sale of 40% of the Company's holdings in the Concessionaire of the North Roads project.
SEGMENT PRE-TAX PROFIT
75.8
85.3
(9.5)
Balance Sheet Highlights:
Cash and Cash Equivalents: totaled ~NIS 1,985 as of March 31, 2017, a decline of ~NIS 1,008 million compared with December 31, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to advances received from the Ashalim Project, countered by the use of cash for advancing the projects in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as the transfer of cash into short-term deposits and financial assets.
Assets Held for Sale: declined by ~NIS 509 million compared with the end of 2016. For the reporting period, this item included an investment property in Hadera valued at ~NIS 9 million, while for the report ended December 31, 2016, this item also included the assets of a consolidated company (the Company's share of which were sold in 2017), together with a company consolidated within the Renewable Energy segment (sold in March 2017).
Accounts Receivable: totaled ~NIS 2,521 million, up ~NIS 460 million compared with the end of 2016, including a ~NIS 362 increase from international activities. Because the Company has renewed its work on projects in Nigeria, accounts receivable from Nigeria increased to ~NIS 268 million as of the end of Q1 2017. After the end of the quarter, the International Building and Infrastructure segment collected ~USD 74 million. An additional ~NIS 98 million increase in Accounts Receivable, was derived from operations within Israel.
Building Inventory Held for Sale: increased by ~NIS 261 million compared with the end of 2016, primarily due to activities in Israel, together with an additional ~NIS 67 million rise in international activities. The rise in Israel primarily reflected the Company's investment in projects in Pardes Hanna, Hod Hasharon, the Tzukei Hashmura project in Netanya, Yokneam, Ashkelon and Rosh Ha'ayin, as well as from properties categorized as building inventory held for sale and an increase in combination deals. This was balanced by the delivery of apartments in Yokneam, Hod Hasharon, Tirat Hacarmel and Netanya. The increase in the international building inventory held for sale was primarily due from the management of properties totaling ~NIS 47 million (primarily in Poland) and from a ~NIS 26 million investment in those projects.
Land Inventory: declined by ~NIS 206 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily to the reclassification of lands totaling NIS 164 million in Rishon Letzion and Givat Shmuel as Building Inventory (due to the initiation of construction).
Obligations Related to Concessions Agreements: increased by ~NIS 60 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily a ~NIS 63 million investment in the BOT Jerusalem Government Office Buildings project.
Debts, Loans and Deposits: increased by ~NIS 158 million compared with its level at the end of 2016, due primarily a ~NIS 170 million investment for the Tze'elim project.
Investments and Loans to Subsidiaries: increased by ~NIS 127 million compared with the end of 2016, including ~NIS 52 million for changes in loans made to subsidiary companies (principal and interest) and ~NIS 24 million due to the recording of part of the Company's results in the net profits of those companies. An additional increase of ~NIS 86 million was due to the recording of an investment in the Concessionaire of the North Roads upgrade and maintenance project, as a result of the Company's sale of 40% of its holdings in the Concessionaire (and the recording of the remaining holdings according to the equity method). This was balanced by a ~NIS 41 million decrease associated with the recording of part of the Company in funds for cash flow bridging transactions and translation funds.
Fixed Assets: a decrease of ~NIS 55 million compared with their value at the end of 2016.
Short Term Credit from Banks and Other Institutions: up NIS 43 million compared with the end of 2016, due primarily to a rise in current maturities of long-term dated bonds (totaling ~NIS 50 million).
Advances Received on Contract Work: down ~NIS 183 million compared with the end of 2016. In Israel, advances declined by ~NIS 318 million, due primarily to the deployment of advances paid on the Ashalim project. This was countered by a ~NIS 135 million increase in advances paid on international projects, primarily in Nigeria.
Advances Received from Apartment Sales, net: up ~NIS 67 million compared with the end of 2016 (including NIS 58 million from Israel), after exclusion of ~NIS 266 million in advances from apartment sales in Israel that had been credited to the income statement.
Long-term Debt: up ~NIS 266 million compared with the end of 2016. The Company's outstanding bonds and bank debt totaled ~NIS 5,858 as of March 31, 2017, compared with NIS 5,577 million at the end of 2016, an increase of ~NIS 281 million. The change derived primarily from the expansion of the Series 8 Debentures, raising ~NIS 345 million, and from the taking of a new ~NIS 148 million long-term loan. This was balanced by the retirement of ~NIS 53 million in long term loans and bond repayments of ~NIS 118 million. In addition, a decrease of ~NIS 50 million was recorded due to a rise in current maturities of long-term debt and a ~NIS 21 million decline as a result of currency translation adjustments. The total of Other Debt, Employee Benefits, Delayed Taxes, Provisions and Accumulated Losses of Subsidiaries totaled ~NIS 302 million.
Shareholders' Equity: the Company's Shareholders' Equity as of March 31, 2017totaled ~NIS 1,868 million compared with ~NIS 2,071 million as at December 31, 2016. The ~NIS 203 million decline was primarily due to the translation of the financial reports of the Company's international subsidiaries (~NIS 183 million), which are denominated primarily in US Dollars and Euros; from a ~NIS 74 million dividend payment; and from cash flow bridging transactions totaling ~NIS 16 million. This decline was countered partially by the Company's first quarter net profit of ~NIS 68 million.
Operating Cash Flow: the Company's cash flow generated by operating activities during the first quarter of 2017totaled ~NIS 698 million compared with ~NIS 364 million in the first quarter of 2016. The increase derived primarily from the increase in Accounts Receivable net of advances received by the Israel Building and Infrastructure segments totaling ~NIS 270 million, mainly for the Ashalim project, the Tel Aviv Light Rail project, and a number of roads and building projects, together with ~NIS 129 million from the International Building and Infrastructure segment, representing primarily funds owed at the end of the quarter by projects in Nigeria, most of have now been paid. This was countered by the recording of a ~NIS 6 million investment in land inventory during the quarter, compared with ~NIS 163 million in land inventory investments during the first quarter of 2016.
Shikun & Binui Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at
March 31
March 31
December 31
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,985,246
1,608,789
2,993,490
Bank deposits
660,940
244,850
290,154
Short-term loans and investments
70,532
163,722
92,028
Short-term loans to investee companies
4,606
10,265
349
Trade receivables - accrued income
2,520,606
3,024,945
2,060,621
Inventory of buildings held for sale
2,729,230
2,254,060
2,468,749
Receivables and debit balances
598,557
436,167
501,090
Other investments, including derivatives
153,976
11,242
93,138
Current tax assets
15,303
51,246
37,217
Inventory
215,842
219,075
225,461
Assets classified as held for sale
9,071
437,431
518,106
Total current assets
8,963,909
8,461,792
9,280,403
Receivables in respect of concession arrangements
881,753
883,173
822,103
Non-current inventory of land (freehold)
568,667
682,683
789,294
Non-current inventory of land (leasehold)
353,779
330,461
338,941
Investment property, net
918,496
827,227
924,557
Land rights
13,041
15,151
13,021
Receivables, loans and deposits
543,949
621,991
386,252
Investments in equity-accounted investees
688,029
651,795
640,993
Loans to investee companies
635,925
481,116
562,767
Deferred tax assets
123,985
97,634
135,600
Property, plant and equipment, net
986,296
1,082,804
1,041,533
Intangible assets, net
234,182
217,238
242,586
Total non-current assets
5,948,102
5,891,273
5,897,647
Total assets
14,912,011
14,353,065
15,178,050
Shikun & Binui Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position as at (cont'd)
March 31
March 31
December 31
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Liabilities
Short-term credit from banks and others
1,087,932
989,996
1,045,048
Subcontractors and trade payables
1,419,800
1,196,346
1,280,799
Short-term employee benefits
144,850
147,779
135,529
Payables and credit balances including derivatives
687,002
654,510
690,275
Current tax liabilities
111,332
130,733
122,889
Provisions
280,019
361,937
310,003
Payables - customer work orders
1,567,637
1,339,369
1,751,025
Advances received from customers
1,510,974
1,383,516
1,443,812
Dividend payable
73,789
24,599
16,940
Liabilities classified as held for sale
-
62,493
415,676
Total current liabilities
6,883,335
6,291,278
7,211,996
Liabilities to banks and others
2,237,430
2,461,446
2,262,410
Debentures
3,620,980
3,499,250
3,314,628
Employee benefits
51,406
58,427
54,056
Deferred tax liabilities
114,045
67,822
123,849
Provisions
105,930
140,927
109,530
Excess of accumulated losses over cost of investment
and deferred credit balance in investee companies
30,860
45,757
30,440
Total non-current liabilities
6,160,651
6,273,629
5,894,913
Total liabilities
13,043,986
12,564,907
13,106,909
Equity
Total equity attributable to owners
of the Company
1,685,388
1,623,476
1,892,058
Non-controlling interests
182,637
164,682
179,083
Total equity
1,868,025
1,788,158
2,071,141
Total liabilities and equity
14,912,011
14,353,065
15,178,050
Shikun & Binui Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Income
For the
For the three-month period ended
year ended
March 31
March 31
December 31
2017
2016
2016
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues from work performed and sales
1,804,815
1,113,956
5,378,963
Cost of work performed and sales
(1,625,332)
(960,492)
(4,541,744)
Gross profit
179,483
153,464
837,219
Gain on sale of investment property
640
-
70,543
Selling and marketing expenses
(8,677)
(6,858)
(32,318)
Administrative and general expenses
(90,320)
(83,749)
(366,479)
Share of profits of equity accounted
investees (net of tax)
24,011
1,605
81,172
Other operating income
76,215
100,001
451,797
Other operating expenses
(6,456)
(2,831)
(41,762)
Operating profit
174,896
161,632
1,000,172
Financing income
56,038
32,520
182,715
Financing expenses
(129,960)
(77,995)
(566,483)
Net financing expenses
(73,922)
(45,475)
(383,768)
Profit before taxes on income
100,974
116,157
616,404
Taxes on income
(33,421)
(23,518)
(136,455)
Profit for the period
67,553
92,639
479,949
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
58,249
93,455
445,771
Non-controlling interests
9,304
(816)
34,178
Operating Segments
For the three month period ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
524,423
963,392
288,639
19,992
73,765
9,082
11,435
(85,913)
1,804,815
Inter-segment revenues
-
97,211
19
-
-
-
-
(97,230)
-
Total revenues
524,423
1,060,603
288,658
19,992
73,765
9,082
11,435
(183,143)
1,804,815
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
44,397
28,740
35,623
(10,010)
75,834
(6,432)
(16,129)
(51,049)
100,974
For the three month period ended March 31, 2016 (unaudited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
NIS thousands
Total external revenues
356,448
493,233
214,964
31,749
46,418
9,911
11,350
(50,117)
1,113,956
Inter-segment revenues
27,784
58,363
19
-
-
-
-
(86,166)
-
Total revenues
384,232
551,596
214,983
31,749
46,418
9,911
11,350
(136,283)
1,113,956
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
55,706
20,836
17,700
(569)
85,305
(5,139)
(1,820)
(55,862)
116,157
Operating Segments (cont'd)
For the year ended December 31, 2016 (audited)
Infrastructures
Infrastructures
and
and
Real estate
Real estate
construction
construction
development
development
Renewable
(international)
(Israel)
(Israel)
(international)
Concessions
energy
Other
Adjustments
Consolidated
Total external revenues
1,489,712
2,324,394
1,278,810
146,254
427,383
44,679
40,259
(372,528)
5,378,963
Inter-segment revenues
142,574
444,259
76
-
-
-
-
(586,909)
-
Total revenues
1,632,286
2,768,653
1,278,886
146,254
427,383
44,679
40,259
(959,437)
5,378,963
Segment profit (loss) before
income tax
157,330
82,607
297,152
(2,131)
355,193
22,192
(46,712)
(249,227)
616,404
