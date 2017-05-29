

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fluctuated before closing mostly lower on Monday after leaders of the G7 group of rich nations failed to make progress on narrowing differences on climate change and North Korea fired another missile off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.



Investor sentiment was also dampened after opinion polls published since the Manchester attack showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed ahead of a June 8 election.



Trading volumes remained thin across the region amid holidays in China, Britain and the United States.



Japanese shares ended marginally lower in choppy trade amid a busy week on the economic data front, with investors awaiting Eurozone, U.S., Chinese data and comments from several Fed officials for further clues to the outlook for global economic growth and monetary policy.



The benchmark Nikkei ended 4.27 points or 0.02 percent lower at 19,682.57, while the broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 1,570.21.



Toshiba shares advanced 1.5 percent on reports that its talks with Western Digital over the sale of its chip business were progressing well. Sharp Corp ended on a flat note despite the company forecasting its first net profit in four years.



Australian shares fell as banking stocks continued to fall on worries about the risks of a property market downturn and weaker commodity prices sent mining and energy stocks lower.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 44.60 points or 0.78 percent to 5,707.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 44.40 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 5,747.70.



BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group lost 1-3 percent after reports that they could be hit by an iron ore tax in Western Australia. The big four banks fell 1-2 percent to extend recent losses while energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search declined around 1 percent each.



Seoul stocks snapped a six-day winning streak as local institutions booked some profits amid growing North Korean missile threat. The benchmark Kospi touched an intraday record high of 2,371.67 before reversing direction to end the session down 2.33 points or 0.10 percent at 2,352.97.



New Zealand shares fell amid thin volumes as concerns over Australia's financial institutions overshadowed positive earnings updates from the likes of Investore Property, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Argosy Property.



The benchmark S&P/NZSX 50 index dropped 28.83 points or 0.39 percent to 7,412.74, with dual-listed banks, A2 Milk and Metro Performance Glass pacing decliners. Orion Health Group soared over 15 percent ahead of its financial results due on Tuesday.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 62 points or 0.24 percent at 25,701 in late trade ahead of a public holiday on Tuesday.



India's Sensex was up 0.2 percent at 31,096 after hitting a fresh record high of 31,155 earlier in the session.



Indonesian shares were marginally lower while Malaysia's KLSE Composite index and Singapore's Straits Times index were down about 0.1 percent each.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday after a report showed the U.S. economy grew by much more than initially estimated in the first quarter. GDP climbed by 1.2 percent compared to the previously reported 0.7 percent increase.



Other reports on new orders for manufactured durable goods and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the economy.



The Dow ended flat with a negative bias while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose marginally to extend gains for the seventh straight session and close at fresh record highs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX