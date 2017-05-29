Novomed Group and Mediq France Merge to Create France's Leader in Medical Material Distance Selling to Healthcare Professionals

PARIS, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Novomed Group, France's leader in the market of disposable medical kits, is happy to announce the acquisition of 100% of Mediq France's shares, bought from Dutch Company, Mediq.

Through this acquisition, the new group aspires to become a European leader in the medical materials market and aims to strengthen its digital offering as well as its positioning on the general and specialist practitioners segments.

Hervé Liebermann, Novomed GroupCEO, said: "There's an obvious complementarity between our Companies that this strategic acquisition provides: complementarity between Novomed's production & sourcing expertise and Mediq'smastery ofonline distribution on the one hand, and complementarity between our clienteles (hospitals and independent practitioners) on the other. This marriage will help us to build aFrenchmedical materials champion capable of accelerating its digital transition and its international development."

Mediq France Management will continue to exist after the merging of the two companies into one Group.

Aurélie Descubes, Mediq France CEO, added, "Mediq France has succeeded in implementing major changes in its organization to address our customers' needs more efficiently. Our joining up with Novomed Group gives us the opportunity to move forward. With more than 100000 clients in France and in Europe, the group will be unique in the innovation of its products and its service offering. With this in mind, our ability to continue our rapid growth in the digital field will be vital to achieve our strategic goals.

About Novomed

Established in 1993, Novomed Group is specialized in the conception, manufacturing and distribution of disposable medical kits that have become key tools in the fight against healthcare-associated or hospital-acquired infections.

France's leader in the gynecological-obstetrical and aesthetical-dermatological segments through its business units "Laboratoire Gyneas" and "Laboderm", the Group has been driven by a strong innovative and entrepreneurial spirit since its foundation. Novomed has developed other business units such as the cosmetics brand Moraz, the cosmetotextile lines Beautyline and Arnitex and the range of comfort products for senior citizens Novo'Life.