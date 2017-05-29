North America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% by 2022 - Strong Demand for Dietary Supplement Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The North America algae omega-3 ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%, during the forecast period of 2017-2022.
The algae omega-3 ingredient market is dominantly driven by the strong demand for dietary supplement products. The algae omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in the health supplement segment, as it provides the same benefit as that of fish oil, but with no off-odor or taste. Omega-3 obtained from algae are considered as more bioavailable and sustainable. The use of premium-grade omega-3 for infant formula is another major driver for the market, as algae omega-3 has proved to be of superior quality.
In North America, consumers are highly aware of the EPA/DHA benefits and its daily recommended dosage. The major restraining factor for the market is the high-cost of the products, due to higher downstream processing cost. However, with the passage of time and technological advancement, its price is forecasted to reduce, which can make it a highly competitive market.
Companies Mentioned
- ADM
- Algaecytes
- Algisys
- Bioceuticals
- Bioprocess Algae, LLC
- DSM Nutritional Products
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biogroga)
- Nordic Naturals
- Nature's Way (Ascenta Health)
- Polaris
- Qualitas Health
- Simris Alg
- Source-Omega
- Synthetic Genomics
- Terravia (Solazyme)
- Xiamen Huison Biotech
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Market Overview
4. Market Segmentation
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
7. Appendix
