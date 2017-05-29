sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.05.2017 | 11:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

North America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% by 2022 - Strong Demand for Dietary Supplement Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The North America algae omega-3 ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%, during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The algae omega-3 ingredient market is dominantly driven by the strong demand for dietary supplement products. The algae omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in the health supplement segment, as it provides the same benefit as that of fish oil, but with no off-odor or taste. Omega-3 obtained from algae are considered as more bioavailable and sustainable. The use of premium-grade omega-3 for infant formula is another major driver for the market, as algae omega-3 has proved to be of superior quality.

In North America, consumers are highly aware of the EPA/DHA benefits and its daily recommended dosage. The major restraining factor for the market is the high-cost of the products, due to higher downstream processing cost. However, with the passage of time and technological advancement, its price is forecasted to reduce, which can make it a highly competitive market.

Companies Mentioned

  • ADM
  • Algaecytes
  • Algisys
  • Bioceuticals
  • Bioprocess Algae, LLC
  • DSM Nutritional Products
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biogroga)
  • Nordic Naturals
  • Nature's Way (Ascenta Health)
  • Polaris
  • Qualitas Health
  • Simris Alg
  • Source-Omega
  • Synthetic Genomics
  • Terravia (Solazyme)
  • Xiamen Huison Biotech

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7z6l6g/north_america

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire