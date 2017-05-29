North America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10% by 2022 - Strong Demand for Dietary Supplement Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Algae Omega-3 Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

The North America algae omega-3 ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1%, during the forecast period of 2017-2022.

The algae omega-3 ingredient market is dominantly driven by the strong demand for dietary supplement products. The algae omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in the health supplement segment, as it provides the same benefit as that of fish oil, but with no off-odor or taste. Omega-3 obtained from algae are considered as more bioavailable and sustainable. The use of premium-grade omega-3 for infant formula is another major driver for the market, as algae omega-3 has proved to be of superior quality.

In North America, consumers are highly aware of the EPA/DHA benefits and its daily recommended dosage. The major restraining factor for the market is the high-cost of the products, due to higher downstream processing cost. However, with the passage of time and technological advancement, its price is forecasted to reduce, which can make it a highly competitive market.

Companies Mentioned



ADM

Algaecytes

Algisys

Bioceuticals

Bioprocess Algae, LLC

DSM Nutritional Products

Neptune Wellness Solutions (Biogroga)

Nordic Naturals

Nature's Way (Ascenta Health)

Polaris

Qualitas Health

Simris Alg

Source-Omega

Synthetic Genomics

Terravia (Solazyme)

Xiamen Huison Biotech

