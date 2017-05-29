Data Center Rack PDU Market Size Worth $2.04 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldata center rack power distribution unit (PDU) marketis expected to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In a data center environment, a rack PDU aids in supplying power to server racks. The rising need for reliable power solutions is one of the key factor that is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth over the coming years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



The recent years have observed an increase in the number of data centers that have faced power outages. This has led to the disruption of business operations and induced operators to equip their data centers with redundant power units to ensure higher availability. Furthermore, the increasing espousal of cloud-based services has encouraged cloud service providers to make investments for renovating their existing data center facilities and building new facilities, thereby, driving the data center rack PDU market.

The adoption of these PDUs with smart features and higher power ratings, especially switched PDUs that witnessed a substantial progress in 2015, is also expected to drive the market growth. The demand of remote control, capacity planning, and power provisioning is increasing with the rising need for automation within data centers. These functions along with environmental monitoring and security features that rack PDUs empower drive the market growth.

Organizations are focusing on procurement of solutions for increasing energy efficiency and managing power consumption, owing to the increase in power usage. PDU manufacturers are offering solutions with monitoring capabilities to control power consumption and ensure better usage of resources. In addition to decreasing power usage and increasing the efficiency of a data center, the solutions are also anticipated to reduce an organization's carbon footprint.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market Analysis By Product (Basic Power Distribution Unit, Metered Power Distribution Unit, Intelligent Power Distribution Unit), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-rack-power-distribution-unit-pdu-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global data center rack power distribution unit market exceeded USD 1,000 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2025 owing to an increasing demand for energy efficient power distribution products.

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2025 owing to an increasing demand for energy efficient power distribution products. Intelligent PDU is expected to be the most popular product during the forecast period, as it aids in reducing power wastage in data centers, and generate revenue exceeding USD 400 million by 2025

by 2025 The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, owing to increasing espousal of cloud offerings from the major cloud service providers and government initiatives that encourage global data center operators to establish or expand their presence in the region

region is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years, owing to increasing espousal of cloud offerings from the major cloud service providers and government initiatives that encourage global data center operators to establish or expand their presence in the region The key players, such as Cyber Power Systems, APC Corporation,Server Technology,Raritan Inc., Vertiv and Eaton, dominated the market in 2016, with an increased focus on introducing novel and innovating products in a bid to face competition.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

White Box Server Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/white-box-server-market

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enterprise-2.0-technologies-market

GPS IC Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gps-ic-market

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/in-flight-entertainment-ife-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global data center rack PDU market based on products and regions:

Data Center Rack PDU Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Basic PDU Metered PDU Intelligent PDU Switched PDU

Data Center Rack PDU Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com