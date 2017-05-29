Metsä Board Corporation press release 29 May 2017



Metsä Board is proud to announce that its packaging design for the new T2 Mini Fruit Tea range has won the first place in the Limited Edition category at The Dieline Awards 2017.



The T2 designs previously gained a prestigious iF Design Award in the Beverages Packaging category earlier this year and a Merit Award at the 28th Hong Kong Print Awards in the category of Paper Packaging last December.



Metsä Board's design team based in Shanghai worked closely with T2 to create the packaging as part of T2's 2016 Christmas campaign, The Grand Most Exotic Bazaar. The fruit shaped boxes reflect the flavour of the tea stored within them, which includes banana bake, watermelon sorbet, Turkish apple, and peach.



The design is printed on the reverse side of MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright 250 gsm fresh fibre paperboard. The uncoated side was deliberately selected to echo the natural feel of the fruit and to give a softer texture to the boxes while still reproducing vivid graphics. The stiff and durable structure of MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright enabled the design team to create a 100% glue-less packaging structure through clever creasing and folding of the material. The packaging also holds up well in transport and on the shelf.



Entries into the US-based The Dieline Awards are judged on four key elements: creativity, marketability, innovation, and execution. Cyril Drouet, Metsä Board's Design & Innovation Director, is delighted that the skill of Metsä Board's designers and the quality of its product have been recognised amongst stiff competition and a rigorous judging process: "We are thrilled to have won first place in the Limited Edition category. The team in Shanghai worked very hard with T2 to achieve a design that is beautiful, innovative, practical and durable, and it is very satisfying that everyone's hard work has been rewarded in this way."



The Dieline Awards recognises the best in consumer packaging design worldwide. It receives thousands of entries every year from all over the globe. The T2 tea packages will be included in The Dieline Awards 2017 Exhibit at HOW Design Live 2017.



For further information: Cyril Drouet, Design & Innovation Director Mobile +86 135 2428 2445 E-mail cyril.drouet(at)metsagroup.com



Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Metsä Group www.metsagroup.com



Metsä Group is a forerunner in bioeconomy utilising renewable wood from sustainably managed northern forests. Metsä Group focuses on wood supply and forest services, wood products, pulp, fresh fibre paperboards and tissue and cooking papers.



Metsä Group's sales totalled EUR 4.7 billion in 2016, and it employs approximately 9,300 people. The Group operates in some 30 countries. Metsäliitto Cooperative is the parent company of Metsä Group and owned by approximately 104,000 Finnish forest owners.



