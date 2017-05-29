By Sophie Vorrath Carnegie Clean Energy's plans to use its world-leading CETO wave energy technology to develop a renewable energy microgrid for the island Republic of Mauritius are beginning to take shape, with the completion of plans for stage one of the hybrid power station. The ASX-listed company said on Monday it had completed the […]

By Sophie Vorrath

Carnegie Clean Energy's plans to use its world-leading CETO wave energy technology to develop a renewable energy microgrid for the island Republic of Mauritius are beginning to take shape, with the completion of plans for stage one of the hybrid power station.

The ASX-listed company said on Monday it had completed the detailed design of a wave energy integrated hybrid power station for the Mauritian island of Rodrigues, with stage 1 consisting of 2MW of solar PV and a 2MW/0.5MWh battery system, with intelligent control systems to ensure reliable, utility grade power quality and grid stability.

