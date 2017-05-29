

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,592,335.68 10.8091



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,849,742.42 14.6818



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 795,916.30 17.6275



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,537,766.88 16.717



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,607,317.66 10.1651



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,839,113.97 10.1654



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,845,160.06 13.3933



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,618.42 14.2199



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,216,573.38 16.9912



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 281000 EUR 4,816,781.70 17.1416



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,917,033.84 11.9966



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 54,057,711.18 17.9594



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,423,965.84 19.4637



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,635,846.00 18.052



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,578,200.42 14.8887



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 314,423.97 14.9726



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,331,545.12 16.0427



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,329,382.73 18.4636



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,300,797.66 16.3177



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,293,353.03 10.6159



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,289,153.96 18.4139



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,559.36 18.91



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,737,539.73 18.9502



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,213,848.92 17.1405



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,213,707.88 17.1398



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,730,881.95 13.9593



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,282,926.50 17.5367



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,017,121.91 15.0035



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,114,742.33 10.1911



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,060,998.90 17.8736



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 168,269,427.30 14.9573



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 238,944.25 15.9296



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,941,374.60 5.8826



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2600000 USD 48,281,139.46 18.5697



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,027,001.64 15.8



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 910,253.45 14.0039



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,556,094.28 17.5075



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 299,169.37 18.6981



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,668,834.77 18.8145



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,198,311.24 18.8992



