

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Monday as oil extended last week's drop and Italian banks came under selling pressure after the Financial Times reported that Intesa Sanpaolo is considering closing branches and cutting costs in a strategy shift.



Trading volumes remained thin following lackluster trade in Asia and amid holidays in the U.K. and the United States.



Asian stocks fluctuated before closing mostly lower after leaders of the G7 group of rich nations failed to make progress on narrowing differences on climate change and North Korea fired another missile off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.



Investor sentiment was also dampened after opinion polls published since the Manchester attack showed British Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed ahead of a June 8 election.



Closer home, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 390.98 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Friday. The German DAX was declining 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.3 percent.



Intesa Sanpaolo shares fell 1.5 percent while Unicredit and Banco BPM lost around 2 percent each.



Spanish-listed shares of International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, fell over 2 percent.



The airline said its operations have started returning to normal following a major IT system failure that disrupted hundreds of flights and stranded thousands of passengers worldwide over the past two days.



On the positive side, France's Biocorp soared 6 percent after the company signed an industrialization contract with Virbac, the 7th veterinary company worldwide.



