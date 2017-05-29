The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 31 May 2017.
Discontinuing sub-fund
ISIN: DK0016113723 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Korte Obligationer --------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 31 May 2017 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: LSIKO --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36345 ---------------------------------------------------
Continuing sub-fund
ISIN: DK0015686554 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Lån & Spar Invest Obligationer ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: LSIOBL ------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 36346 -------------------------------------------------------
For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633195
