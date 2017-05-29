EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 30.5.2017
30 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 30.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 29.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 30.5.2017
30 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 30.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633199
