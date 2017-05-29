EXCHANGE NOTICE 29.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 30.5.2017



30 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 30.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 29.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 30.5.2017



30 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 30.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

