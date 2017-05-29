Odfjell SE: Fixed income investor meetings

Odfjell SE has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea Markets to arrange a global investor call on Monday 29 May 2017. Following the global investor call, a NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a 5 year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. A potential bond issue would be intended for part refinancing of ODF06 (ISIN NO0010664758, maturing in December 2018).

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Moerch, CEO Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

Email: kristian.morch@odfjell.com (mailto:kristian.morch@odfjell.com)

Terje Iversen, CFO Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

Email: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)





