GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Fixed income investor meetings

Odfjell SE has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea Markets to arrange a global investor call on Monday 29 May 2017. Following the global investor call, a NOK denominated senior unsecured bond issue with a 5 year tenor may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. A potential bond issue would be intended for part refinancing of ODF06 (ISIN NO0010664758, maturing in December 2018).

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Moerch, CEO Odfjell SE
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
Email: kristian.morch@odfjell.com (mailto:kristian.morch@odfjell.com)

Terje Iversen, CFO Odfjell SE
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
Email: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

 


 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

