Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTC: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C/DH8B) ("Lomiko") and Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Strategic Metals"") (TSXV: CJC) (FSE: YXEN) (OTC: CJCFF) plan to conduct further graphite purity and characterization testing at La Loutre based on recent high-grade drill results. The only graphite purity and characterization information on the property was first reported September 24, 2014 from samples obtained previous to drilling campaigns at La Loutre. Testing material from the recent drill holes will provide more accurate information on material that has high purity, contains large flakes and is located near surface. This information will be valuable for the upcoming Pre-Economic Assessment (PEA).

On February 9th, 2016, Lomiko Metals and Canada Strategic announced a resource for the La Loutre Flake Graphite Property of 18.4 M Tonnes of 3.19% Indicated and 16.7 M Tonnes at 3.75% Flake Graphite Inferred with a cut-off of 1.5%. The sensitivity table also features 4.1 M Tonnes of 6.5% Indicated and 6.2 M Tonnes at 6.1% Flake Graphite Inferred with a cut-off of 3%. The results are all focused on the Graphene-Battery Zone.

A map of drill holes at the Refractory Zone which includes 2015 and 2016 results and highlights included 7.74% graphite over 135.60 metres including 16.81% graphite over 44.10 metres from hole LL-16-01, two different intersection in hole LL-16-02 reporting 17.08% graphite over 22.30 metres and 14.80% graphite over 15.10 metres and 110.80 metres of 14.56% Graphite in Hole LL-16-03.

The La Loutre property consists of contiguous claim blocks totalling approximately 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America's only operating graphite mine, and 117 km northwest of Montreal. Previous carbon purity and graphite characterization at La Loutre were encouraging:

La Loutre graphite purity and classification results

US Mesh Sieve Size Sample #1

3.46% Cg Size class Grade, % Carbon -200 14.26% Fine 100.00% 200 - 100 mesh 22.12% Small 100.00% 100-80 mesh 7.90% Medium 100.00% 80-50 mesh 19.06% Large 96.00% >50 mesh 36.66% Extra Large 87.72% Total ( 200) 85.74% Average Grade 94.74%

US Mesh Sieve Size Sample #2

5.62% Cg Size class Grade, % Carbon -200 13.00% Fine 100.00% 200 - 100 mesh 21.26% Small 98.15% 100-80 mesh 10.46% Medium 97.56% 80-50 mesh 19.62% Large 97.30% >50 mesh 35.67% Extra Large 96.15% Total ( 200) 87.00% Average Grade 97.45%

US Mesh Sieve Size Sample #3

6.64% Cg Size class Grade, % Carbon -200 14.58% Fine 99.02% 200 - 100 mesh 23.68% Small 100.00% 100-80 mesh 9.87% Medium 100.00% 80-50 mesh 24.38% Large 100.00% >50 mesh 27.47% Extra Large 100.00% Total ( 200) 85.42% Average Grade 99.86%

The samples in secure tagged bags were delivered directly to the analytical facility for analysis. In this case, the analytical facility was the ALS minerals in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. All samples are analyzed for Carbon Graphite using C-IR18.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both companies, Executive Chairman of the Board and exploration manager of Canada Strategic and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

