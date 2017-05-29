sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

35,78 Euro		+2,43
+7,29 %
WKN: 923086 ISIN: US7960542030 Ticker-Symbol: XSDG 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD GDR35,78+7,29 %