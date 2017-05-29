Research and Markets - Global Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers Industry Report 2017: Individual Analysis on the Top 250 Companies, Including Daiken, Kronospan Szczecinek Sp. Z O.O. and Tarkett Aktiebolag

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) - Industry Report" report to their offering.

The Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 250 companies, including DAIKEN CORPORATION, KRONOSPAN SZCZECINEK SP. Z O.O. and TARKETT AKTIEBOLAG.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The latest Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

- See the market leaders

- Identify companies heading for failure

- Seek out the most attractive acquisition

- Analyse industry trends

- Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) report will tell you that 78 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 25 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 250 companies is meticulously scrutinised in a single paged individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

- The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

- A written summary highlighting key performance issues

This section includes:

- Best Trading Partners

- Sales Growth Analysis

- Profit Analysis

- Market Size

- Rankings

The first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

- Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example FOSHAN SHUNDE DONGSHUN WOOD INDUSTRY CO., LTD. has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

- Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example WENJIANG SHENGDA CONSTRUCTION & DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD. is among the fastest growing.

- Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

- Market Size: Based on the largest 250 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure (This year the market has decreased by 5.2%).

- Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) industry.

Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:

- Strong or heading for failure

- Utilising their investments

- Becoming burdened by debt

- Getting the most from their resources

Below is a sample list of companies mentioned in this report, this is subject to change on a month by month basis (Partial)

- Akritas SA

- Alfa Wood S.A.

- Arauco Do Brasil S.A.

- Arbor-Hattfjelldal AS

- Asahi Woodtec Corp.

- Asia Plywood Company Sdn Bhd

- Bandaitokushugohan Kk

- Berneck S.A. Paineis E Serrados

- Bipan S.P.A.

- Board Co.Ltd,

- Bucina Ddd, S.R.O.

- Cairnfield Sdn Bhd

- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

- China Investments Holdings Limited

- Citic Resources Holdings Limited

- Cleaf Spa

- Compagnie Francaise Du Panneau

- Daiken Corporation

- Danzer Bohemia-Dyharna, S.R.O.

- Darbo SAS

- Decorative Panels Holdings Limited

- Decorative Panels Lamination Limited

- Dekaply

- Del-Tin Fiber Llc

- Depro Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sh3q79/veneer_and

