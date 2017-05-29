sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers Industry Report 2017: Individual Analysis on the Top 250 Companies, Including Daiken, Kronospan Szczecinek Sp. Z O.O. and Tarkett Aktiebolag

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) - Industry Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 250 companies, including DAIKEN CORPORATION, KRONOSPAN SZCZECINEK SP. Z O.O. and TARKETT AKTIEBOLAG.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The latest Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

- See the market leaders
- Identify companies heading for failure
- Seek out the most attractive acquisition
- Analyse industry trends
- Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) report will tell you that 78 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 25 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 250 companies is meticulously scrutinised in a single paged individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

- The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
- A written summary highlighting key performance issues

This section includes:

- Best Trading Partners
- Sales Growth Analysis
- Profit Analysis
- Market Size
- Rankings

The first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

- Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example FOSHAN SHUNDE DONGSHUN WOOD INDUSTRY CO., LTD. has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.
- Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example WENJIANG SHENGDA CONSTRUCTION & DECORATION MATERIAL CO., LTD. is among the fastest growing.
- Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.
- Market Size: Based on the largest 250 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure (This year the market has decreased by 5.2%).
- Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Veneer & Plywood Manufacturers (Global) industry.

Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:

- Strong or heading for failure
- Utilising their investments
- Becoming burdened by debt
- Getting the most from their resources

Below is a sample list of companies mentioned in this report, this is subject to change on a month by month basis (Partial)

- Akritas SA
- Alfa Wood S.A.
- Arauco Do Brasil S.A.
- Arbor-Hattfjelldal AS
- Asahi Woodtec Corp.
- Asia Plywood Company Sdn Bhd
- Bandaitokushugohan Kk
- Berneck S.A. Paineis E Serrados
- Bipan S.P.A.
- Board Co.Ltd,
- Bucina Ddd, S.R.O.
- Cairnfield Sdn Bhd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
- China Investments Holdings Limited
- Citic Resources Holdings Limited
- Cleaf Spa
- Compagnie Francaise Du Panneau
- Daiken Corporation
- Danzer Bohemia-Dyharna, S.R.O.
- Darbo SAS
- Decorative Panels Holdings Limited
- Decorative Panels Lamination Limited
- Dekaply
- Del-Tin Fiber Llc
- Depro Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sh3q79/veneer_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire