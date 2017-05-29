Histology & Cytology Market Worth $26.9 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 13.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhistology and cytology marketsize is expected to reach USD 26.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally, the increasing incidence of cancer and growing adoption of cytological tests due to its less invasive nature as compared to biopsy & higher reliability are likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to positively affect the market growth. Advancements in the cytology and histology save the time for pathologists, hence this makes the service more cost-effective.

Cytology was the largest segment in the histology and cytology market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests for cytological testing and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and economical technique.

Cytology is further segmented into cervical, breast, and other cancers based on its application. Cervical cancer segment dominated in 2016 due to higher incidence and growing demand of test for the cervical cancer screening. Furthermore, breast cancer was considered as the second largest segment due to rising awareness about breast cancer screening in emerging countries.

Rising incidence of cancer and growing investment by players are expected to propel growth at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025

Cytology testing segment dominated in 2016 and is estimated to account for majority of the share by 2025.

Cytological testing for cervix is the largest contributing segment of the market. This can be attributed to high incidence and more adoption of the test for cervix screening.

The U.S. market was the largest in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period due to higher awareness about screening and higher healthcare expenditure as compared to the developing countries.

In February 2014, Roche launched a new test for cervical cancer screening, Automated CINtec PLUS cytology test, which improves the detection of cervical precancer.

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing investment by several clinics in the region, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing adoption of screening tests.

Some of the key players operating are Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Trivitron Healthcare.

Grand View Research has segmented the global histology and cytology market on the basis of type of examination and region:

Type of Examination Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cytology Cervical Cancer Breast Cancer Other Players Histology

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Central & South America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



