

Sale of Kaitaki (Ex Isle of Innisfree)



29 May 2017



Irish Continental Group plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement issued on 17 May 2017, the vessel 'Kaitaki' has been delivered to buyers KiwiRail of New Zealand. The agreed consideration of €45.0 million, payable in cash, has been received in full and will be utilised for general corporate purposes. END Enquiries: Irish Continental Group plc Eamonn Rothwell, CEO: +353 1 607 5628 David Ledwidge, CFO: +353 1 607 5628



Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



