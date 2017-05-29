It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 30 May 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00095142 F3NYK32HDK 0.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2021 00 Kokt21 DK00095143 F3NYK32HDK 0.1% 4 DKK 1 October 2022 90 Kokt22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



