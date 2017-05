JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's inflation slowed in May after accelerating in April, Statistics Iceland reported Monday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.7 percent annually, slower than the 1.9 percent increase seen in April.



The consumer price index less housing cost dropped 0.41 percent from April and by 2.6 percent from the corresponding period of previous year.



Monthly consumer price inflation eased to 0.2 percent in May from 0.5 percent in April.



