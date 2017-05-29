Marketing Automation Software Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2025: Analysis By Solution (Campaign Management, Email Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Mobile Apps, Lead Management, Social Media Marketing) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global marketing automation software market is expected to reach USD 7.63 billion by 2025.

Marketing automation software help organizations in automating repetitive and monotonous tasks, such as emails, social media, and other website functions, to save time, costs, and efforts. The technology is helpful in generating quality leads and successfully implementing marketing campaigns. It aids a marketing team in optimal usage of time and channelize its effort in working on multiple online sources.

The email marketing segment accounted for the largest market share, in the solution category, in 2015. However, the reporting & analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% over the forecasted period. The technology is expected to be applied in discrete manufacturing and grow at an estimated CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2025.

The manufacturing industry is benefitting from marketing automation solutions, as they help in aligning office processes (both front and back) with an ERP or CRM. North America dominated the overall market and accounted for 54% of the total market revenue in 2015, owing to the presence of a large number of leading players.

Act-On Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infusionsoft

Marketo, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc

Salesfusion

SAP SE



