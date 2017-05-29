Roofing Panels Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.26% During 2017 to 2021, Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Roofing Panels Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global roofing panels market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sale of roofing panels.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the roofing panels market is translucent roof panels. The increased awareness of daylighting is leading to greater popularity of translucent roof panels. Daylighting is the use of glazing to allow natural light into spaces, often replacing the use of artificial light. Typically, glass or plastic (polycarbonate) glazing is used for daylighting. There are two types of daylighting options, top lighting (skylights and roof lights) and side lighting, often called clerestory windows. Translucent and transparent roofs are gaining greater recognition for their ability to outperform Windows when designing buildings to utilize sunlight to meet regulations or minimize the need for artificial lighting or to enliven interiors.

The following companies as the key players in the global roofing panels market: ArcelorMittal, OmniMax International, Kingspan Group, Lindab, NCI Building Systems, Palram Industries, and Rautaruukki. Other prominent vendors in the market are: AEP Span, AGWAY METALS, AmeriLux International, ATAS International, Avcomposites, BEMO, Berridge Manufacturing, Bigbee Steel Buildings, BlueLinx Corporation, BlueScope, Brett Martin Plastic Sheets, Carlisle Companies (Carlisle SynTec System), Cembrit Holding, Centurion Industries, CERTAINTEED, Chicago Metal Supply, CHIEF INDUSTRIES, Cladco Profiles, CO Building Systems, Coated Metals Group, Dean Steel Buildings, Drexel Metals, Elval Colour, elZinc, Englert, Everlast Roofing, Filon Products, Firestone Building Products, Fischer Profil, Garland Industries, Georgia Metals, Golden Giant, Grupo IUSA (Cambridge-Lee Industries), Hambleside Danelaw, Hindalco Industries Limited (Novelis), HIXWOOD METAL, INDU LIGHT, Innovative Metals Company, Insulating Coatings Corporation, Isaiah Industries, ISOLPACK, Italpannelli Germany, KLAUER MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LATTONEDIL - DÄMMPANEELE IN PERFEKTION, Libart, MAAS Profile, Marcegaglia, McElroy Metal, Metal Panels, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Nucor (CBC Steel), Nucor (Kirby Building Systems), Nucor Company (American Buildings Company), Oakland Metal Buildings, Onduline, PAC-CLAD Metal Roofing, Package Steel Buildings, Pinnacle Structures, R-50 Systems, Ramco Supply, RHEINZINK, Schulte Building Systems, Sheffield Metals International, Solarlux, SPIRCO manufacturing, Tata Steel (Kalzip), The Garland Company, The Interlock Group, Tyler Building Systems, Umicore Group (VMZINC), Union Corrugating, United Structures of America, and WHIRLWIND STEEL.



According to the roofing panels market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for distribution centers. Globalization has resulted in offshoring of production to leverage lower operational and labour costs. This process has lengthened supply chains, increased supply chain complexity, and significantly increased the demand for transfer facilities.

