Male Infertility Market Size Worth $4.7 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The globalmale infertility marketis expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Globally, increasing infertility in male and advancements in diagnostic tests have been major factors driving the market growth. In addition, growing consciousness regarding factors causing male infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) has led to increased adoption of treatment.

Furthermore, increasing aging population, rising obesity, and other lifestyle-associated diseases causing infertility are likely to boost the market during the forecast period. In the U.S., one third of infertility cases are due to female factor, one third due to male factors, and remaining one third are unexplained.

DNA fragmentation technique was the largest segment in male infertility tests market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to rapid growth in next few years. High cost and increasing adoption in developed countries due to higher sensitivity and reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity are the key factors for its dominance.

In 2016, ART segment dominated in the treatment market due to high success rate. In Vitro Fertilization and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) are the major ARTs used. Medications include corticosteroids and hormonal therapy; however, they are effective in very few cases. Hence, low demand, less adherence, and lower cost as compared to ART are likely to slow the growth of the medication market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Male Infertility Market Analysis By Test (DNA Fragmentation Technique, Oxidative Stress Analysis, Microscopic Examination, Sperm Agglutination, Sperm Penetration Assay), By Treatment, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/male-infertility-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rising demand of ARTs across the globe is expected to propel growth at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2025

DNA fragmentation technique for the testing of male infertility dominated in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue at a rapid rate over the forecast period.

Oxidative stress analysis is another method gaining popularity due to accurate determination of reactive oxygen species. The test accounted second largest share in the testing market.

The Europe market was the largest in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period due to higher awareness, strong diagnosis rate, and high adoption of costlier treatment.

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing investment by several clinics and pharmaceutical companies in the region, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Some key players include EMD Sereno, Inc.; Aytu BioScience, Inc.; Bayer Healthcare; Cadila Healthcare Ltd.; Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Halotech DNA SL; SCSA diagnostics, Inc.; and Andrology Solutions. However, EMD Sereno, Inc. currently dominates the male infertility market.

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to growing investment by several clinics and pharmaceutical companies in the region, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Some key players include EMD Sereno, Inc.; Aytu BioScience, Inc.; Bayer Healthcare; Cadila Healthcare Ltd.; Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Halotech DNA SL; SCSA diagnostics, Inc.; and Andrology Solutions. However, EMD Sereno, Inc. currently dominates the male infertility market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global male infertility market on the basis of test, treatment, and region:

Male Infertility Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) DNA Fragmentation Technique Oxidative Stress Analysis Microscopic Examination Sperm Agglutination Computer Assisted Semen Analysis Sperm Penetration Assay Others

Male Infertility Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Assisted Reproductive Technology Medication

Male Infertility Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Central & South America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



