The U.S. president declined to sign on to consensus language signed by G7 leaders, and has said that a decision will come some time this week. However, implications for solar and renewables may be limited.

U.S. President Trump drove a further wedge between the United States and its top allies this weekend by refusing to sign on to consensus language in support of the Paris Agreement at the G7 Summit. This position was widely condemned both by environmentalists in the United States and leaders of other nations, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel describing the outcome as "very unsatisfactory", noting that the other six members of the G7 stood against the United States on this point.

A statement from the Sierra Club, which claims 2.4 million members, likewise condemned the move. Sierra Club cites polling which estimates that the agreement is supported by nearly 70% of Americans.

"Donald Trump should have learned this week that breaking our commitments under the Paris Agreement would be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...