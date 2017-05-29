Hedingen, Schweiz (ots) - Make solar PV work for its users - that's the message from Ernst Schweizer AG ('Schweizer') (www.schweizer-metallbau.ch) as the company prepares to welcome delegates to its stand at Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners.



Schweizer, a leading metal engineering company serving the construction industry, has experienced increased demand in Europe including Germany and the UK for its Solrif® in-roof solar PV solution and its MSP complete range of advanced roof mountings for PV modules.



The Swiss company will welcome EPC contractors, property developers, housebuilders, commercial construction companies, installers and other visitors to its stand, 256 in hall A4 at Intersolar 2017 in Munich, running from Wednesday 31 May to Friday 2 June.



"Return on investment is an increasingly powerful consideration in planning carbon-efficient projects large and small, so it's vital to ensure components embody the best technology and are not only robust and efficient but also flexible enough to deliver savings," said Martyn Johnson, Schweizer Sales Manager, UK and Ireland.



Mr Johnson added that the MSP business is going well, with a very strong position in Switzerland and an organically growing market share, while Solrif is also progressing and the company is happy with its progress in both new-build and refurbishment projects.



Schweizer provides complete design freedom thanks to its MSP flat roof mounting systems for East/West (MSP-FR-EW) and South (MSP-FR-S) as they work in any combination to address building constraints, maximising available sunshine to deliver optimum power in allocated space for a competitive price. All PV products including the MSP range and Solrif will be on display at Intersolar.



Several panel manufacturers have expanded their range of Schweizer's Solrif panels to include terracotta colour options - in cells, back sheets and Solrif frames. Modules can also be coloured using glass coating. The other main option is black. Only a small share of Solrif panels come in traditional uncoated aluminium silver, reflecting a heightened emphasis on aesthetic design in delivering solar projects.



Martyn Johnson added: "Solar PV is moving from design option to a necessity thanks to advances in technology, energy-price and security pressures and the need to lower carbon emissions. We help make solar PV available to the many, not just the few, by providing high-quality products that are reliable and affordable, backed by the best available service and support. Our practical designs bring beauty to buildings."



Based at Hedingen near Zurich, Schweizer has been active in solar since 1978 when it launched its first flat-plate thermal collector, later winning the Swiss Solar Prize for Best Integrated Solar. Schweizer produced its first PV mounting systems in 1993 and in 1999 launched Solrif, which continues to be supplied in the UK through leading brands such as Romag.



About Schweizer



Ernst Schweizer AG is a leading metal construction company offering a wide range of products for the building industry. For decades, we have followed the principles of sustainable corporate management - for the benefit of our customers, our employees and the environment. Our customers can rely on our on-time delivery and the quality of our services. Backed by in-depth market knowledge, we recognise our customers' needs at an early stage and rapidly provide innovative and aesthetic solutions. We protect the environment by using low-energy and low-emission manufacturing processes, by producing durable products, by using reusable materials and by offering a wide range of products for harnessing solar energy. We offer value for money through innovative and standardised products as well as efficient, process-oriented procedures.



Originaltext: Ernst Schweizer AG, Metallbau digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/126731 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_126731.rss2



Further information: Ernst Schweizer AG, Metallbau Bahnhofplatz 11, CH-8908 Hedingen, Switzerland Martyn Johnson +41 (44) 763 63 89 / +44 7521 136338 info@schweizer-metallbau.ch



Photos of Schweizer products are available from Allerton Communications.



Media enquiries: Allerton Communications Peter Curtain +44 (0)20 3137 2500 / +44 (0)7733 301 707 peter.curtain@allertoncomms.co.uk