Global Vacuum Bagging Material Market Growth Opportunities 2016-2021: Increasing Usage of Composites in Aerospace & Defense and Wind Energy - Research and Markets

The global vacuum bagging material market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2021.



The future of the global vacuum bagging material market looks good, with opportunities in the aerospace and defense, wind energy, marine, and automotive. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of composites in aerospace & defense and wind energy as well as growing acceptance of VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) process.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of reusable vacuum bag and double vacuum bagging system.

Vacuum bagging material companies profiled in this market report include Airtech International, Cytec Solvay Group, Diatex, and Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co., Ltd.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the aerospace and defense segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Increasing penetration of composites in aerospace and defense is the major driver.

Within the global vacuum bagging material market, vacuum bagging film, release film, peel ply, and breather/bleeder are the major products. The breather/bleeder product is expected to remain the largest market by value.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and is also expected to witness above average growth over the forecast period due to significant growth in the aerospace & defense and wind energy markets.

The study includes a forecast for growth opportunities of global vacuum bagging material market by end-use application, by product, by process, by material and region, as follows:

Vacuum bagging material market by end-use application type (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)



- Aerospace and Defense

- Wind Energy

- Marine

- Automotive

- Others

Vacuum bagging material market by product (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)



- Vacuum Bagging Film

- Release Film

- Peel Ply

- Breather/Bleeder

- Others

Vacuum bagging material market by Material (Volume (million square meter) shipment for 2010-2021)



- Vacuum Bagging Film

- Nylon

- Others (Polyimide, Polyolefin, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Polyethylene and Silicon)

- Release Film

- PE Polymer

- Others (Fluoropolymer and Polyolefin)

- Peel Ply

- Nylon

- Others (Polyester, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene and Glass fiber )

- Breather/Bleeder

- Polyester

- Others (Teflon and Glass fiber)

Vacuum bagging material market by process (Value ($M) and Volume (million square meter) shipment from 2010 to 2021)



- VARTM

- Autoclave

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Vacuum Bagging Material Market: Market Dynamics



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Airtech International

Cytec Solvay Group

Diatex SAS

Honeywell

Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co. Ltd

Vactech Composites pvt. Ltd.

