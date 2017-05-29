Marketing and Pricing Strategies by Ultrafast Access Providers 2017: List of Emerging Uses that Require a Gigabit Speed Connections - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Since 2010 and Google's announced fibre Gigabit network rollouts in the US, we have been seeing more and more Gigabit plans being introduced in most corners of the globe.

After a brief look at the maturity of the technologies being used to supply UFB access, the report provides a detailed inventory of Gigabit ultrafast network rollouts, with particular focus on the US market and initiatives in Asia-Pacific.

We explore how government authorities are latching on to the idea of a Gigabit Society and making it a priority.

The report also classifies the different marketing and pricing strategies being used by ultrafast access providers, and delivers a list of the emerging uses that require a Gigabit speed connections.

And, finally, we pinpoint the factors most likely to galvanise the development of Gigabit access.



The technologies



- Several technologies available to deliver Gigabit access



Gigabit rollout status



- A global footprint

- The United States: cradle of Gigabit access

- Asia-Pacific: Gigabit plans increasingly common

- Europe: shifting its focus from SFB to UFB



Pricing and marketing strategies



- Gigabit-specific applications

- How to monetise Gigabit access?

- Keys to the development of Gigabit access

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology & definitions

2.1. General methodology of reports

2.2. Methodology specific to this report

2.3. Definitions

3. Ultrafast access technologies

4. Rollout status

4.1. The United States: the cradle of Gigabit access

4.1.1. OTT companies interfering in the duel between cable companies and telcos

4.1.2. Government initiatives still have a decisive impact at the municipal level

4.2. In Asia/Pacific, 1 Gbps plans are more and more common

4.2.1. Singapore

4.2.2. Japan

4.2.3. South Korea

4.2.4. Gigabit initiatives emerge in mainland China, while work continues on mobile

4.3. Europe: shifting its focus from SFB to UFB

4.3.1. Scandinavia still the driving force behind SFB and UFB in Europe

4.3.2. Germany performing well on SFB, but the sizeable investment from the private sector required to achieve Gigabit access have yet to be made

4.3.3. SFB still a priority in France, notably via public-initiative networks

4.3.4. Several other operators in Europe have introduced Gigabit plans in recent years, some using technologies other than FTTH

5. Pricing and marketing strategies

5.1. Gigabit-specific applications

5.1.1. Operators' marketing strategies differ from region to region

5.1.2. Growing use of the cloud stimulating businesses' interest in Gigabit access

5.1.3. Entertainment still the name of the game

5.2. Gigabit monetisation strategies

5.2.1. In markets where Gigabit access is the most prevalent, starting with Asia, most ISPs are taking a linear approach to pricing

5.2.2. In North America and Europe, cable companies plan on charging more for UFB

6. Keys to the development of Gigabit access

6.1. Quality of service now as important as speed

6.2. Not everyone has made their technological choice

6.3. Mobile could rival fixed access

