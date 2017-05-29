FLSmidth: FLSmidth receives cement plant order in Pakistan

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK:Â



FLSmidth to deliver a complete cement production line to Power Cement Limited in Pakistan

FLSmidth has been awarded an order from Power Cement Limited, part of the Arif Habib Group in Pakistan, for engineering, procurement and supply of equipment for a 7,700 tonnes per day production line comprising two projects; clinker production and cement production & dispatch. The new production line will expand the two existing lines located in Nooriabad north-east of Karachi, Pakistan.

The order includes a complete range of equipment from crushing to packing and cement loading. FLSmidth will also supply equipment from the company's own product brands, such as planetary gear units from FLSmidth MAAG Gear, fabric filters from FLSmidth Airtech, a control system and plant automation from FLSmidth Automation, weighing and metering systems from FLSmidth Pfister, and a fully automated packing plant with GIROMATÂ® packers from FLSmidth Ventomatic.

"The new production line underlines FLSmidth's strong position in Pakistan. It will emphasise the value of a highly efficient modern cement plant with minimised environmental impact and our state of the art quality control system for cement. We look forward to cooperating with Power Cement and the Arif Habib Group, which is considered to be one of the leading groups in Pakistan," says Per Mejnert Kristensen, Group Executive Vice President, Cement Division.

Facts

Total order size: more than EUR 90 million

Scope: a complete state-of-the-art cement production line with the latest environmental pollution control systems and technology for the highest levels of energy efficiency and maintainability

Equipment: ATOXÂ® 55 vertical mill for raw grinding, ATOXÂ® 25 vertical mill for coal grinding, EV 250x250 Hammer Impact Crusher, stacker and reclaimer systems for storage, ROTAX-2Â® rotary kiln with low NOx ILC calciner, JETFLEXÂ® burner prepared for future RDF alternative fuel, FLSmidth Cross-BarÂ® cooler, and two OK 39-4 vertical mills for cement grinding

Plant capacity: 7,700 tonnes per day

Customer: Power Cement Limited

Geography: Nooriabad, Pakistan

The order will be fully executed by the end of 2018

