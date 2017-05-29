sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,17 Euro		+2,91
+4,60 %
WKN: 547040 ISIN: DE0005470405 Ticker-Symbol: LXS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LANXESS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LANXESS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,01
66,06
12:58
66,02
66,09
12:58
29.05.2017 | 12:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Inorganic Pigment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.14% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, DIC Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Heubach & LANXESS

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Inorganic Pigment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global inorganic pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Globalc Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing prominence of sustainable paints. Pigments are one of the most prominent components of paint. They are responsible for imparting color and finish along with protecting the surface from corrosion and harsh weather. Inorganic pigments are used to provide metallic finishes and resilient properties. Significant reduction in the use of lead compounds in specialized industrial paints has been observed. Paints and coatings with low VOC content are gaining prominence as volatile hydrocarbons are known to cause pollution.

According to the report, one driver in market is large price differential between organic and inorganic pigments. End-users such as paints and coatings, plastics and packaging, and the automotive sector are using inorganic pigments in their offerings as they provide an instantaneous reduction in price when compared with organic pigments. Although organic pigments offer many options in terms of color, inorganic pigments are becoming the most preferred due to pricing differential. Cost becomes a decisive factor if the end-users choose to opt for organic pigments over lead-based or inorganic pigments due to environmental concerns. The increased acceptance of these products has resulted in competitive pricing with inorganic pigments that dominate the market and hybrid pigments that are slowly penetrating the pigments market.

Key vendors

  • BASF SE
  • DIC Corporation
  • Ferro Corporation
  • Heubach
  • LANXESS

Other prominent vendors

  • Clariant
  • CRISTAL
  • Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
  • DuPont
  • Huntsman International
  • KRONOS Worldwide
  • LANSCO COLORS
  • Tronox

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographic segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market Challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gwhthf/global_inorganic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire