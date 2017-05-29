Research and Markets - Global Inorganic Pigment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.14% by 2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, DIC Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Heubach & LANXESS

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global inorganic pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Globalc Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is growing prominence of sustainable paints. Pigments are one of the most prominent components of paint. They are responsible for imparting color and finish along with protecting the surface from corrosion and harsh weather. Inorganic pigments are used to provide metallic finishes and resilient properties. Significant reduction in the use of lead compounds in specialized industrial paints has been observed. Paints and coatings with low VOC content are gaining prominence as volatile hydrocarbons are known to cause pollution.

According to the report, one driver in market is large price differential between organic and inorganic pigments. End-users such as paints and coatings, plastics and packaging, and the automotive sector are using inorganic pigments in their offerings as they provide an instantaneous reduction in price when compared with organic pigments. Although organic pigments offer many options in terms of color, inorganic pigments are becoming the most preferred due to pricing differential. Cost becomes a decisive factor if the end-users choose to opt for organic pigments over lead-based or inorganic pigments due to environmental concerns. The increased acceptance of these products has resulted in competitive pricing with inorganic pigments that dominate the market and hybrid pigments that are slowly penetrating the pigments market.

Key vendors



BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Heubach

LANXESS



Other prominent vendors



Clariant

CRISTAL

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

DuPont

Huntsman International

KRONOS Worldwide

LANSCO COLORS

Tronox



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographic segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market Challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gwhthf/global_inorganic

