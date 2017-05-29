NOKIA: Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
May 29, 2017 at 14:00 (CET +1)
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Brown, Bruce
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20170529085432_13
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED REMUNERATION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR
(2): Volume: 9678 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR
(3): Volume: 1780 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR
(4): Volume: 299 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 13169 Volume weighted average price: 5.68000 EUR
