NOKIA: Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nokia Corporation

Managers' transactions

May 29, 2017 at 14:00 (CET +1)



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Brown, Bruce

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20170529085432_13

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-05-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED REMUNERATION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(2): Volume: 9678 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(3): Volume: 1780 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(4): Volume: 299 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 13169 Volume weighted average price: 5.68000 EUR



