29.05.2017 | 13:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

NOKIA: Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Nokia Corporation
Managers' transactions
May 29, 2017 at 14:00 (CET +1)


Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Brown, Bruce

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20170529085432_13

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-05-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED REMUNERATION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(2): Volume: 9678 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(3): Volume: 1780 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

(4): Volume: 299 Unit price: 5.68000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 13169 Volume weighted average price: 5.68000 EUR


About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com
(http://www.nokia.com/) 

Media Enquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com



