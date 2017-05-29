



HONG KONG, May 29, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Quam Capital Limited ("Quam Capital") together with its Oaklins International Inc. ("Oaklins") partner firms in the US and Germany recently completed a transaction involving the merger of one of the world's leading tunnel boring machine companies, The Robbins Company, with Chinese state-owned enterprise Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd ("NHI"). At the recent spring conference of Oaklins held in Hong Kong in May 2017, the transaction was voted as the winner of the the coveted Oaklins Deal of the Year Award for 2017.Quam Capital's US Oaklins partner firm was appointed by the owners of The Robbins Company and Quam Capital worked closely with both parties to focus on finding suitable partners in the Chinese market. Quam Capital was successful in soliciting the winning bid from NHI and worked seamlessly with the vendor throughout the transaction to reach a successful conclusion with NHI as the ultimate partner. The transaction is an excellent demonstration of how Quam Capital works together with its Oaklins partner firms through the Oaklins international network to ensure the best possible outcome for clients in an ever increasing global marketplaceQuam Capital is the exclusive Hong Kong member firm of Oaklins, the world's leading alliance of independently owned merger and acquisition specialists and investment banking firms. By working with its Oaklins partner firms, Quam Capital is able to leverage on the Oaklins network of over 700 professionals in over 40 countries to secure business and source new referrals across the globe.About Quam LimitedQuam Limited ("Quam") is a Hong Kong-based financial services group which was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1997 (SEHK Code: 0952). The core businesses of the Group are now comprising Quam Securities, Quam Capital, Quam Asset Management, Quam Wealth Management and Quamnet.com. By utilizing the best of both its online resources and solid expertise, Quam strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. Quam also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. In addition, Quam provides capital markets services through its representative offices or the wholly-owned foreign enterprises in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Dalian, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its Global Alliance Partners network in Japan, Thailand, UAE, the United States, the UK, Australia, Indonesia, Jordan and Philippines.For more information on Quam, please visit its website at www.quamlimited.com.About Quam Capital LimitedQuam Capital Limited ("Quam Capital") is the corporate finance arm of Quam. It is the premier mid-tier financial services institution in Hong Kong offering a comprehensive range of financial services and wealth management solutions with a global perspective in capital markets.For more information on Quam Capital, please visit its website at www.quamcapital.com