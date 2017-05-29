Global Organic Acid Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Acid Market By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid and Lactic Acid), By End Uses (Industrial, Food & Beverage, etc.), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2026" report to their offering.

The global organic acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% in value terms by the end of 2016, on account of increasing demand for natural and environmentally acceptable additives and rapid growth in food & beverage processing industry across the world.

Organic acid are organic compounds with various functional properties, thus, these acids are widely use in various downstream industries. Increasing consumer awareness regarding diseases caused by chemical additives and preservatives in cosmetic and food products and growing demand for natural and organic compounds are expected to propel consumption of organic acids in various end use industry across the globe.

Global organic acid market is controlled by these major players:

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

BP Plc

BioAmber Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Corbion NV

DOW Chemical

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.

Eastman Chemicals Company

Elekeiroz S.A

Feichang acid chemicals Co., Ltd.

Fuso chemical co. ltd

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu sopo chemical co. ltd

sopo chemical co. ltd Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Myriant Corporation

Nature Works LLC

Shandong Liaocheng Luxi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tate and Lyle Plc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Organic Acid Market Outlook

5. Global Organic Acid Market Segmental Analysis

6. Global Organic Acid Market Regional Analysis

9. Value Chain Analysis

10. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql8jd5/global_organic



