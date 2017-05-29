Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Worth 2.66 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Insoluble Dietary Fibers Marketby Type (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Fiber/Bran, and Resistant Starch), Source (Cereals & Grains, Legumes, and Fruits & Vegetables), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market is projected to reach a value of USD 2.66 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for functional foods and initiatives undertaken by the government and regulatory bodies to increase consumer awareness related to food & beverages supplements.

The fiber/bran, as a source of insoluble dietary fibers, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment between 2017 and 2022

There is an extensive use of fiber/bran in the bakery and confectionery industry for the fortification of bakery products with insoluble dietary fibers, so as to increase the nutritional value of the food items such as breads, tortillas, pastas, nutritional bars, and weight management supplements. Cellulose, as a type of insoluble dietary fibers, accounted for the largest market share for 2016. The key manufacturers in the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market offer cellulose for different industrial applications such as food, feed, and pharmaceuticals.

The cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market in 2016

On the basis of source, the cereals & grains segment accounted for the largest share in the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market in 2016. This is because, the availability of cereals and grains as raw materials for producing dietary fibers is higher as compared to other sources such as fruits and seeds, and the yield of insoluble dietary fibers from grains & cereals such as wheat, rice, oat bran, and corn is high.

North America dominated the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market in 2016

The North American region was the largest market for Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market in 2016. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for various dietary fiber fortified products in the U.S. and Canada. The consumer awareness related to dietary supplement consumption in this region is very high, and can be attributed as a reason for its largest market share in this market.

The Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), Roquette Freres (France), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), SunOpta, Inc. (Canada), Interfiber (Poland), Solvaira Specialties (U.S.), Unipektin Ingredients AG (Switzerland), AdvoCare International, L.P. (U.S.), J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH Co. KG (Germany), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Barndad Nutrition (U.S.).

