VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Canada Energy Partners Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CE) (the "Company") has submitted its primary appeal documents with the British Columbia Oil & Gas Appeal Tribunal ("OGAT"). All responses and rebuttals related to the appeal must be delivered by June 19th, 2017 after which the OGAT will deliberate and render a decision. The Company expects a decision by OGAT sometime in July 2017.

The Company's submissions can be viewed on the Company's website: www.canadaenergypartners.com.

The Company received a General Order 2017-008 (the "Order") from the British Columbia Oil & Gas Commission ("OGC") on March 16, 2017, suspending its water disposal permit in northeastern British Columbia. The Order "shall remain in effect until amended or terminated in whole or in part by the Commission." The Company immediately ceased disposing and has secured the well. The reasons given by the OGC were concerns over enhanced seismicity alleged to be related to water disposal. The OGC gave no evidence of increased seismicity related to the Company's disposal well but referenced increased seismicity in other areas of British Columbia. The General Order states that the Company "has met the conditions" stipulated in its disposal permit.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Canada Energy Partners Inc.

Benjamin Jones, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, including, without limitation, estimated revenues.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, regulatory approvals, mechanical integrity of the water disposal well, receptivity of the disposal zone, variability of operating costs, risks associated with oil and gas production and exploration, retention of and ability to attract company personnel, volatility of commodity prices, currency and interest rate fluctuations, environmental risk, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in legislation, including income tax, environmental and regulatory matters.

This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

Contacts:

Canada Energy Partners Inc.

650-669 Howe Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0B4

Main Phone: (778) 725-1489

(604) 428-1124 (FAX)

info@canadaenergypartners.com



Canada Energy Partners Inc.

Ben Jones

President and CEO

Direct Phone: +1 225.388.9900 ext 101

www.canadaenergypartners.com



