

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR), an Israeli communications operator, announced a partnership with Netflix, to make Netflix's services directly accessible through Partner's new television service which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. The companies said they will announce additional details of the partnership later this summer.



Maria Ferreras, Netflix Vice President of Business Development, EMEA, said: 'Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix content since we launched here just over a year ago. With more than 1,000 hours of new original Netflix content slated for 2017, we are delighted to work with Partner to offer a fantastic new way through which Netflix customers can seamlessly access and enjoy our service.'



