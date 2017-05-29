MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/29/17 -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the "Company") today reported that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end results, ended April 30, 2017, on Monday, June 5, 2017 after the close of the markets.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and David Balser, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's fourth quarter results for fiscal 2017.

To access the webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please go to the investors/webcasts section of the Major Drilling website at www.majordrilling.com and click on the link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call please dial 416-340-2216 and ask for Major Drilling's fourth quarter results conference call. To ensure your participation, please call in approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. To access the rebroadcast, dial 905-694-9451 and enter the passcode 1932810. The webcast will also be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website (www.majordrilling.com).

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Based in Moncton, New Brunswick, Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world's largest metals and minerals contract drilling services companies. To support its customers' mining operations, mineral exploration and environmental activities, Major Drilling maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Contacts:

Chantal Melanson

(506) 857-8636

Chantal.Melanson@majordrilling.com

www.majordrilling.com



