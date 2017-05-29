Copenhagen, 2017-05-29 13:49 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the period 22 May 2017 to 24 May 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.2 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 43.5 million were bought back, equivalent to 14.5% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 21:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 22 May 2017 29,268 57.00 1,668,276 23 May 2017 31,707 57.00 1,807,299 24 May 2017 29,268 57.32 1,677,642 Accumulated during the period 90,243 57.10 5,153,217 Accumulated under the share 757,309 57.42 43,482,731 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,496,164 own shares, equivalent to 2.11% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.



Detailed transaction data



22 May 2017 23 May 2017 24 May 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of VWAP Number of VWAP Number of VWAP shares DKK shares DKK shares DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 28.895 57,00 31.667 57,00 29.268 57,32 TRQX 298 57,00 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 CHIX 75 57,00 40 56,50 0 CHID 0 0 0 Total 29.268 57,00 31.707 57,00 29.268 57,32 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



22 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,00 ---------------------------------------------- 23 57,00 TRQX 20170522 16:49:03.716000 96 57,00 TRQX 20170522 16:50:14.835000 1.552 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:50:17.340000 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:50:17.340000 3.102 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:50:17.340000 75 57,00 CHIX 20170522 16:51:32.060000 747 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:51:36.228000 179 57,00 TRQX 20170522 16:51:55.835000 2.327 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:53:34.655000 329 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:53:34.655000 898 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:53:34.655000 1.253 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:53:34.655000 419 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:53:53.076000 17.268 57,00 XCSE 20170522 16:57:18.150801



23 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31.707 57,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.529 57,00 XCSE 20170523 11:18:28.702000 471 57,00 XCSE 20170523 11:19:45.256000 40 56,50 CHIX 20170523 13:23:08.999000 446 57,00 XCSE 20170523 13:56:33.819000 1.493 57,00 XCSE 20170523 13:56:33.819000 600 57,00 XCSE 20170523 13:56:33.819000 100 57,00 XCSE 20170523 13:56:33.819000 1.361 57,00 XCSE 20170523 13:56:33.819000 5.747 57,00 XCSE 20170523 16:44:04.231000 1.213 57,00 XCSE 20170523 16:44:10.679000 18.707 57,00 XCSE 20170523 17:00:22.240620 24 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,32 ---------------------------------------------- 12.000 57,32 XCSE 20170524 17:00:22.962667 17.268 57,32 XCSE 20170524 17:17:20.400747



Attachment:

