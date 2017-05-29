The Nykredit Group will conduct an auction on Wednesday, 31 May 2017.



The terms for the auction including the ISIN of the bond offered, the amount offered and an auction schedule appear from Appendix 1.



Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.



Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633233