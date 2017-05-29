Mainland China Semiconductor and Equipment Markets Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mainland China'S Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: A Complete Analysis of the Technical, Economic, and Political Issues" report to their offering.

This report analyzes Mainland China's semiconductor and equipment industries, examining the technical, economic, and political issues that are shaping this nascent industry.

China is by far the largest consumer of semiconductors; it accounts for about 45 percent of the worldwide demand for chips, used both in China and for exports. But more than 90 percent of its consumption relies on imported integrated circuits. Integrated-circuit companies in China entered the semiconductor market late - some two decades after the rest of the world - and have been playing catch-up ever since in an industry in which success depends on scale and learning efficiencies.



The Chinese government made several attempts to build a local semiconductor industry, but none really took hold. Now, however, things are changing on both the business and policy fronts.

Mainland China represents a huge opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers. Massive investments in China's semiconductor industry is paying off as internal production is making inroads on demand. The emerging semiconductor market will exhibit growth far in excess of any other country.

