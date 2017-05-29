Canadian Zeolite Corp.: Canadian Zeolite Announces Canadian Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / MAY 29, 2017 / Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to announce that it has commenced the 2017 shipping season with a new Distribution Agreement with Shift Supplies Ltd. as a Canadian distributor of the Company's natural zeolite product line. Shift Supplies Ltd. brings a proven marketing team as well as a well-established customer base that spans from British Columbia to Ontario. From their 12,000 square foot facility in British Columbia and their warehouse in Ontario they are well-positioned to supply smaller dealers with our Z-Lite 2% Animal Feed, animal bedding products and packaged zeolite for composting and soil remediation. Shift's larger customers will be shipped directly from the Kamloops mill. The agreement with Shift is a direct result of our successful natural zeolite distribution relationship with Bella Turf www.bellaturf.ca. We would like to thank the Bella Turf team for their continued business and this new opportunity.



Mr. Ray Paquette, CEO says, "Over the winter months the Company's Bromley Creek natural zeolite received approval from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) for Z-Lite 2% as an animal feed additive. In the United States the product is also currently registered for use in 14 states. In addition, Z-Lite has been registered by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) in both Canada and the United States. These registrations provide us with an expanded customer base as well as credibility that our zeolite has been tested and proven to supply their markets. These registrations gave the Company the ability to conduct real-time testing with large end-users in Canada and the United States. Our natural zeolite has proven effective for their applications and as a result we are now starting to receive orders."



Canadian Zeolite continues to work closely with the University of Havana in Cuba and the University of Northern British Columbia on product development, new technologies and future business opportunities.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

www.canadianzeolite.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



SOURCE: Canadian Zeolite Corp.