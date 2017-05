Chinese Tier-1 solar company JinkoSolar is embarking on a research collaboration with the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore to develop high-efficiency bifacial solar cells.

JinkoSolar and the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) are poised to work together on the creation of new high-efficiency bifacial solar cells as part of a three-year R&D project.

The two entities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...