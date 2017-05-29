Following on the progress of 300 MW of solar projects in Cauchari, the province of Jujuy has announced another gigawatt of solar PV to be installed in the northern region.

The governor of Jujuy Province, Argentina has announced that the region will welcome another PV plant of enormous size.

During a presentation on the progress of the Cauchari 1, 2 and 3 projects, which are 300 MW and which were awarded in last year's national renewable energy auction, Morales stated that Power China would build a new plant up to 1 GW in capacity woudl be built in the province. The exact location has not been specified.

According to Morales' statements, the installation should supply electricity 24 hours per day and for this reason will be combined with energy storage systems.

"We should be able to meet the deadlines for securing adequate capacity for the production and transportation ...

