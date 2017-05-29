Correction refers to name, which has been marked in bold.



As from May 29, 2017, NC Lahega AB will be traded under its new company name, Clemondo Group AB.



New company name: Clemondo Group AB ------------------------------------------- New short name: CLEM ------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005504669 ------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 098835 -------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye on +46 8 545 013 30.